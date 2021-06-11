International
Biden, G-7 leaders to adopt global minimum corporate tax
US President Joe Biden talks about his administration’s commitment to donate 500 million doses of the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine (PFE.N) to the world’s poorest countries during a visit to St. Louis. Ives in Cornwall, Britain, June 10, 2021.
Kevin Lemarque | Reuters
WASHINGTON President Joe Biden and the leaders of the G-7 group of nations will publicly approve a global minimum corporate tax rate of at least 15% on Friday, as part of a broader agreement to update international tax laws for an economy. globalized, digital.
Leaders will also announce a plan to replace Digital Services Taxes, which targeted the biggest U.S. tech companies, with a new tax plan linked to countries where multinationals are currently doing business, rather than headquarters. Theirs.
For the Biden administration, the Global Minimum Tax plan represents a concrete step towards its goal of creating what it calls “middle class foreign policy.”
This strategy aims to ensure that globalization and trade are exploited for the benefit of working Americans, and not simply for billionaires and multinational corporations.
For the rest of the world, GMT aims to end the arms race for tax cuts that has led some countries to cut their taxes much lower than others in order to attract multinational companies.
If widely adopted, GMT would effectively end the practice of global corporations seeking low-tax jurisdictions such as Ireland and the British Virgin Islands to relocate their headquarters, even though their customers, operations and executives are elsewhere.
The second major initiative, the leaders of Biden and the G-7 will announce on Friday is a plan they are “actively considering” to expand the supply of the International Monetary Fund for Special Drawing Rights, a domestic currency IMF, which are available for low-income countries.
The plan aims to expand international development funding for poor countries and help them buy Covid vaccines and recover more quickly from the effects of the pandemic, according to a White House fact sheet.
The White House also said G-7 leaders would agree to “continue to provide political support to the global economy for as long as necessary to establish a strong, balanced and inclusive economic recovery.”
But it is the GMT plan that has the greatest potential to influence corporate bottom lines and influence investor decisions.
The G-7 tax deal “will serve as a springboard to reach a broader agreement in the G-20,” said a senior administration official, who spoke to reporters in the background to discuss ongoing talks.
A joint statement issued Thursday by Biden and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson provides a preview of what to expect from the global tax deal between the G-7 partner nations.
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks with US President Joe Biden during their meeting, ahead of the G7 summit, in Carbis Bay, Cornwall, Britain, June 10, 2021.
Toby Melville | Reuters
“We are committed to achieving an equal solution for the distribution of tax rights, with market countries granting tax rights at least 20% of profit exceeding a margin of 10% for the largest and most profitable multinational enterprises. “, says the statement.
“We also commit to a global minimum tax of at least 15% on a country-by-country basis.”
As part of this agreement, “we will ensure the removal of all Digital Services Fees and other similar measures, for all companies”.
The abolition of Digital Services Taxes, a country-by-country tax target specifically targeting the largest U.S. tech companies, represents a real victory for the United States.
Analysts say removing these taxes and ending the imminent threat of new DSTs would add a level of security to the international tax system that would ultimately benefit Big Tech companies in the long run, even if a tax new global minimum increases costs in the near term.
Once the G-7 leaders approve the GMT proposal, the next step will be to gain support for it among the G-20 nations, a diverse group of economies that includes China, India, Brazil and Russia.
G-20 finance ministers and central bank governors are scheduled to meet in Venice, Italy, in July. The IMF funding proposal and the international tax plan are both expected to be at the top of the agenda.
It is unclear at this point whether the GMT plan will win the support of the 19 member states and the European Union.
Details of the plan have not yet been prepared, and some of the G-20 countries keep corporate tax rates relatively low in an effort to lure businesses.
Most of the grounds for adopting a GMT have already been laid by the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development, or OECD, whichreleased a plan last fall describing the two-pillar approach to international taxation.
OECD Inclusive Framework on Basic Erosion and Profit Relocation, known as BEPS, is the product of negotiations with 137 member states and jurisdictions.
A pillar is the plan for countries to collect taxes from multinational corporations based on that company’s share of profits derived from the customers of a particular country.
The second pillar is the global minimum corporate tax, a fixed rate of at least 15% that would apply even when tax rates in a particular country are lower than that.
