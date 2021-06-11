Biden, G-7 leaders to adopt global minimum corporate tax

US President Joe Biden talks about his administration’s commitment to donate 500 million doses of the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine (PFE.N) to the world’s poorest countries during a visit to St. Louis. Ives in Cornwall, Britain, June 10, 2021.

WASHINGTON President Joe Biden and the leaders of the G-7 group of nations will publicly approve a global minimum corporate tax rate of at least 15% on Friday, as part of a broader agreement to update international tax laws for an economy. globalized, digital.

Leaders will also announce a plan to replace Digital Services Taxes, which targeted the biggest U.S. tech companies, with a new tax plan linked to countries where multinationals are currently doing business, rather than headquarters. Theirs.

For the Biden administration, the Global Minimum Tax plan represents a concrete step towards its goal of creating what it calls “middle class foreign policy.”

This strategy aims to ensure that globalization and trade are exploited for the benefit of working Americans, and not simply for billionaires and multinational corporations.

For the rest of the world, GMT aims to end the arms race for tax cuts that has led some countries to cut their taxes much lower than others in order to attract multinational companies.

If widely adopted, GMT would effectively end the practice of global corporations seeking low-tax jurisdictions such as Ireland and the British Virgin Islands to relocate their headquarters, even though their customers, operations and executives are elsewhere.

The second major initiative, the leaders of Biden and the G-7 will announce on Friday is a plan they are “actively considering” to expand the supply of the International Monetary Fund for Special Drawing Rights, a domestic currency IMF, which are available for low-income countries.

The plan aims to expand international development funding for poor countries and help them buy Covid vaccines and recover more quickly from the effects of the pandemic, according to a White House fact sheet.

The White House also said G-7 leaders would agree to “continue to provide political support to the global economy for as long as necessary to establish a strong, balanced and inclusive economic recovery.”

But it is the GMT plan that has the greatest potential to influence corporate bottom lines and influence investor decisions.

The G-7 tax deal “will serve as a springboard to reach a broader agreement in the G-20,” said a senior administration official, who spoke to reporters in the background to discuss ongoing talks.

A joint statement issued Thursday by Biden and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson provides a preview of what to expect from the global tax deal between the G-7 partner nations.