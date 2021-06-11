600,000 doses of Sinopharm vaccine en route to Dhaka

A special chiller truck containing 600,000 doses of Sinopharm Covid019 vaccine en route to Beijing Capital International Airport, China, to be delivered to Dhaka, Bangladesh, on Friday, June 11, 2021 Hualong Yan / Chinese Embassy in Dhaka

The shipment was transported to Beijing airport, according to a Facebook post by a Chinese Embassy official

The second shipment of Sinopharm Covid-19 vaccine from China is en route to Dhaka, which will arrive on June 13.

A cargo truck containing 600,000 doses of the vaccine was transported to Beijing Capital International Airport on Friday morning, Bangladeshi time, according to a Facebook post by Hualong Yan, adviser to ministers and deputy chief of mission at the Chinese Embassy in Dhaka.

This is the second shipment of vaccines China is sending to Bangladesh – as a gift.

Earlier on May 12, China presented the first group of Sinopharm vaccine – 500,000 doses – to Bangladesh as a gift.

Just nine days after the first batch of 500,000 doses of gift vaccines arrived in Bangladesh, China announced it would send a second pack of vaccine doses as a gift to Bangladesh.

On Wednesday, Chinese Ambassador to Bangladesh Li Jiming said a “very pragmatic” discussion was taking place between Bangladesh and China on procuring doses of Covid-19 vaccine to meet Bangladesh’s needs.

He also said there had been “very encouraging progress” between the two countries regarding vaccine production.

On May 27, the Cabinet Committee on Public Procurement approved the proposal of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare to purchase doses of the Sinopharm vaccine.

Under approval, the ministry’s Health Services Division will provide photos of Sinopharm in June, July and August.

The General Directorate of Drug Administration (DGDA) approved the Sinopharm vaccine for emergency use on 29 April. In addition, Pfizer-BioNTech, Russia’s Sputnik V and Covishield were also given approval.

Bangladesh started its nationwide Covid-19 vaccination program on February 7 by administering Covishield, the Oxford-AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine produced by the Serum Institute of India (SII).

The country received seven million doses of Covishield through his contract. In addition, India gave Bangladesh 3.3 million vaccines as a gift.

On April 25, the government suspended the administration of the first dose of Covishield, just a day after India said no more vaccine doses would be shipped to Bangladesh soon.

Since the SSI may not have been able to deliver the promised vaccine doses, a good number of people are awaiting their second strokes.

Health authorities began administering the Sinopharm vaccine to medical college students on May 25.

On May 31, the country received more than 100,000 doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine under the structure of Covax run by the World Health Organization and Gavi, the vaccine alliance.

Bangladesh also demanded two million doses of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine from the US, after the latter announced on April 26 that it would share the vaccine with the world.

The US government told Bangladesh that they would give the doses of the vaccine, but they had not yet decided how many doses they would be able to provide to Bangladesh.

Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen has said he hopes the US will honor Bangladesh by providing doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine in addition to other vaccines.

Bangladesh needs at least 1.5 million doses of AstraZeneca vaccine right away.

The US reportedly wants to give the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines to Bangladesh.

On June 3, the White House announced its plan to share vaccines directly with Bangladesh as part of a framework to provide 80 million doses of vaccine globally by the end of the month.