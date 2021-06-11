‘Proud to be British’ and starting this weekend, GB News will be available in Ireland

Source: GBNews/ YouTube

SKY N IN IRELAND CUSTOMERS will be able to watch the new GB News channel when it launches this weekend, but Virgin Media Ireland has no immediate plans to broadcast the channel.

The new 24-hour news channel promises to have different views with its chairman Andrew Neil saying the station will be proud to be British.

The channel will officially launch on Sunday at 8pm, with Sky Ireland saying magazine that goes directly to Irish customers on channel 515.

In the UK, channel bosses say it will reach around 96% of British TV households through a number of providers including Sky and Virgin Media.

What can we expect from the new channel?

When the channel was being built together, it was reported that GB News bias would be shamelessly pro-British, pro-Brexit and right-leaning.

This led him to be compared to a British version of Fox News.

The money behind the channel has been eager to minimize comparison, but it is clear that GB News will at least seek to rely on that kind of audience.

The channel logo visibly displays the British flag and on its website the channel says it will give the people of the UK the space to say their word.

In a critical gesture to criticism that often comes from conservative politicians in the UK and abroad, the station says there are always more than two sides to every story.

Comedian Andrew Doyle, who will be presenting the Nation of Free Speech on the channel, said in a promotion that the Brexit debate was reduced to a binary issue of good versus evil, racist versus non-racist.

GB News says it will promote debate while also bringing the whole nation together, all in one place by uniting, not dividing.

Who behind the channel?

Andrew Neil arrives at the BBC Broadcasting House.



The channel is being funded from various sources, with the involvement of US broadcasting giant Discovery, perhaps the most important investment.

Discovery Inc., the US-based documentary network, was the first major investor with reports to invest around $ 20 million. The full amount collected was not disclosed, but it is understood to be in the region of 60 million.

The inclusion of revelations provides expertise and relevance to GB News but the channel is also funded by the Dubai Legatum-based investment group.

Another investor is one of the UK’s most prominent hedge fund managers Paul Marshall.

Marshall is the co-founder of the Marshall Wace defense fund and was a donor to the Vote Leave campaign. His stake in GB News will be in a personal capacity, the company said.

Who will be in front of the camera?

There will be some faces in GB News that will be familiar to Irish viewers.

Darren McCaffrey, born in Fermanagh, was previously a Dublin correspondent for Sky News before moving to Euronews. He now switches to GB News where he will be the political editor of the stations.

In recent days McCaffrey has been posting on Twitter for various UK news events, including tweeting several times about Oxford students voting to remove a portrait of the queen from their common room.

Let’s be clear – ridiculous of this, not students who are anti-decision makers and choose to remove the portrait The reasoning is, if a painting of the Queen makes you feel unwell, you should probably stay home, instead of attending the highest places of the Uni! https://t.co/3ntmDxQD3P – Darren McCaffrey (@DarrenGBNews) June 9, 2021

You may also know the aforementioned Andrew Neil.

Neil was a veteran BBC journalist and one of the UK’s most prominent political interviewers before leaving the broadcaster last year.

A former Sunday Times editor, he has had a long and sometimes controversial career as a transmitter. As well as presenting his show, Neil is one of the founders of GB News and will serve as its chairman.

He said last year that the station will be less like Sky News and will be based more like MSNBC in America, which is on the left, and Fox, which is on the right.

He has already dragged her downWoke Watch will be a more active segmenthis new show.

Other UK journalists making the move to GB News include former BBC news reader Simon McCoy, former Sky News reader Colin Brazier, former Sky Sports presenter Kirsty Gallacher, former Sun journalist Dan Wootton and former Apprentice winner and TV panelist Michelle Dewberry.