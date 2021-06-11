National Security Rules Added to Hong Kong Film Censorship System

Hong Kong on Friday released new changes to its film classification rules, effectively injecting strict Beijing censorship standards into the former liberal territory.

Hong Kong censors previously searched the content simply to rate it for typical metrics like violence or humiliation, classifying them into one of three categories to indicate age appropriateness.

Now, they will have to actively intuition what will upset Beijing. and remain “vigilant” in highlighting potential national security threats posed by cinematic works, the new guidelines say.

Hong Kong has long been a bastion of creative freedom and freedom of speech, and a haven for artists and dissidents fleeing oppression in mainland China.

Last June, however, Beijing enacted a controversial National Security Act that allowed it to quickly destroy those freedoms. The law has been used to ban public protests, to suppress the press, prison activists, to change the electoral system, and, most recently, to ban public commemorations of the June 4 strike anniversary in Tiananmen Square.

The new film rules have been set as part of the NSL enforcement process, according to official guidelines. They enter into force on Friday, the same day as their publication.

To be NSL compliant, local censors must be guided by an awareness of the “fundamental importance of maintaining national security” and the “imperative of effectively preventing or suppressing” any action that may jeopardize it, the guidelines say.

They should be protected from “any film content that is objectively and reasonably capable of being perceived as endorsing, supporting, promoting, glorifying, encouraging or inciting” destabilizing acts “.

Films whose content or the very act of showing them can be interpreted as “an incitement to secede, overthrow or co-operate with foreign countries, advocate terrorism, publish or show foolish publications” should be banned from exposure, he said. she.

The document formulated the new regulations as essential to the public good. The measures will help Hong Kong balance “the protection of individual rights and freedoms on the one hand and the protection of legitimate social interests on the other,” he said.

He explained: “Although fundamental rights, including the right to freedom of expression… must be respected, the exercise of these rights may be subject to restrictions janë necessary to pursue legitimate aims such as… protection of national security or public order, or public health or morals. ”

Although the new guidelines mark a shocking face for cinematic freedoms in Hong Kong and were apparently announced without giving the film industry a chance to give feedback, they do not come as a surprise.

In March, the sold-out theatrical premiere of the protest documentary “Inside the Red Brick Wall” was withdrawn at the last minute after the seats were suppressed by pro-Chinese media. Days later, the high-budget Hong Kong mainland co-production “Where the Wind Blows” withdrew from its venue as the opening gala at the Hong Kong International Film Festival for “technical reasons” – a euphemism for Chinese state censorship .

In April, the island’s main network TVB refused to broadcast the Oscars for the first time since 1969, although the Hong Kong premiere of “Best Days” had the rare honor of being nominated for Best International Film. The decision came after Beijing ordered its channels to do the same, given that one of the nominated short documentaries, “Do Not Share,” chronicled Hong Kong’s pro-democracy protests.

Last week, in what was a clear vanguard of Friday’s announcement, local censors warned a syndicate of organizing screenings of two Tiananmen Square-related films. He warned the group that one of the titles had not yet been rated by censors, and the other was set to appear in a place where a letter of approval had not been issued, which could result in fines.

Filmmakers have reported difficulties finding funding or crew for projects that could potentially touch on topics considered politically sensitive by Beijing. Increasingly, residents are even afraid to accept press interviews or show their face the news on TV.

The new changes to the film censorship rules will not mean, however, that Beijing itself is doing the job directly. For the time being, films seeking the right to be shown in Hong Kong will still be verified by local bureaucrats, not by the Territorial Film Bureau or propaganda authorities.

Given the rapid pace at which Hong Kong freedoms are being eroded, time will tell how long this particular version of “One Country, Two Systems” will last.