Retired Army, Police Demand Joint Stay in Western Philippine Sea Ahead of Independence Day

MANILA, Philippines – Lawyers for the National Interest (ANI), a group of retired police and military officers, on Friday called on Filipinos to “unite and join our flag in asserting our rights in the Western Philippine Sea.” .

Retired General Eliseo Rio, also a former secretary of communications and information technology, conveyed the message in a virtual conversation with Senator Risa Hontiveros in the Western Philippine Sea in anticipation of Independence Day on June 12.

“Today, we face a real threat to our national security. China’s violation of the sovereignty and sovereign rights of the Philippines in the Western Philippine Sea in violation of international law threatens our future,” Rio warned. “The vast resources of the Western Philippine Sea pose a promise of salvation to our people, but China is taking it from us.”

“As our nation prepares to celebrate Independence Day, let us remember how we, the Philippines, more than a century ago, stood up to challenge a much stronger power to free ourselves from submission and harassment,” he also said, referring to the Colonization of Spain in the Philippines for more than 300 years.

The Philippines was also a U.S. colony, a close ally that still exerts significant influence in the country’s culture and politics.

‘Non-random Philippines’

In a separate message for Independence Day, Hontiveros said Beijing has been ignoring diplomatic protests over the presence of Chinese ships in the Western Philippine Sea. She added that their presence deprives Filipinos of their natural resources.

She also acknowledged efforts to protect herself from incursions into Philippine waters.

“I would like to thank our brave officers of the Philippine Coast Guard, the Philippine Navy, the Bureau of Fisheries and Water Resources and the volunteers who patrol and guard our territories at sea over and over again,” she added.

(I want to pay tribute to the officers of the Philippine Coast Guard, the Philippine Navy and the Bureau of Fisheries and Water Resources, as well as the volunteers who continue to patrol and guard our waters)

She said Philippine ships sent to patrol the Western Philippine Sea underscore the need to continue to assert sovereignty in the area.

“Just proof, that never, it is no coincidence that the Philippines is free. It is not luck. Here in the ‘cradle of the hero’, the struggle for freedom is not ‘once, for a long time.'” ., whether at sea or on land, “she said.

(This proves that, as never before, it is no coincidence that the Philippines is free. This is not a matter of misfortune. In this ‘cradle of heroes’, the struggle for independence is not a ‘one-time, big’ thing. Somethings is something to be affirmed and repeatedly proclaimed in the seas or on land.)

‘Allies, partners, friends ready to share the burden’

China does not recognize the arbitration award that overturned its broad nine-lane claim over the South China Sea and continues to send fishermen, coast guard vessels and naval militia vessels to the Western Philippine Sea which is part of the main waterway within the franchise of Philippines economic zone.

Discussing a story often pushed by President Rodrigo Duterte and his officials, Rio asserted that war is not the only way to protect the country’s sovereign rights. Former Supreme Court Justice Antonio Carpio as well as lawyers, scholars and members of the political opposition have criticized what they said is a defeatist stance amid China’s repeated interventions in the Western Philippine Sea.

“We are not alone. There are a range of diplomatic, legal, intelligence or soft power tools that can be used to death,” he said. “We have allies, partners and friends willing to share the burden to maintain a safe, stable and free-flowing path to the South China Sea.”

READ: Senators push for ‘united stance’, multilateral approach to South China Sea dispute | LIST: World powers criticizing Chinese naval militia ships on the cliffs of the Western Philippine Sea

“Now is the time for us to reunite as a people,” the retired general urged Filipinos. “We must set aside any party political agenda and parochial interests. This conflict with China must serve to unify rather than divide us.”

Former Senator Rodolfo Biazon, also a retired head of the Philippine Armed Forces, made a similar call for a clear and united stance in the Western Philippine Sea.

Biazon acknowledged that there needs to be a united front in the Western Philippine Sea so that Filipinos do not get confused.

“Second, so our friends will not be confused. Our allies. Our allies. There is Japan, there is Australia, it is the whole world (Second, so our friends will not be confused. Our allies. Japan is there. Australia “the whole world is there),” he said.

Biazon said issues in the Western Philippine Sea and the South China Sea to which he belongs are of interest to the world because of the amount of trade that passes through those waters.

“We need allies and let ‘s not confuse them,” he said, partly in the Philippines. “And even more important is to make sure that even those who claim our waters are not confused.”

He said mixed signals could encourage more aggressive action in Philippine waters.

Biazon last month went to the Senate to urge lawmakers to pass a resolution calling for the National Security Council meeting to address what he called the country’s “confusing” position on the issue.

Malacañang at the time said there was no need to take such measures.

ANI warns against ‘China’s propaganda tactics’

Rio further accused China of using “coercion and intimidation to expand and maintain its illegal presence in the Western Philippine Sea as seen in Julian Felipe Reef, the Ayungin Shoal, the Panganiban Reef and the Bajo de Masinloc”.

“Our people need to know that an information war is being waged that uses psychological propaganda and media to make us believe that their illegal action in the Western Philippine Sea is justified. This is … China’s story,” he said. Rio.

Earlier this week, the Philippines and China celebrated the 46th anniversary of official diplomatic ties, praising a “lifelong friendship” and a “winning relationship” that Duterte said would lead to “greater peace, progress and prosperity “.

Despite this, the Philippines staged a diplomatic protest over China’s “uninterrupted deployment” of ships on the island of Pag-Asa (Thitu) less than two weeks ago – the latest in a formal Manila opposition to Beijing’s incursions into the Western Philippine Sea .

Duterte has also banned members of his Cabinet, with the exception of his spokesman Harry Roque and Secretary of State Teodoro Locsin Jr., from commenting publicly on the dispute following a bitter war of words between the two countries’ top officials.

Tensions around the critical waterway flared up again on Mars when about 220 Chinese ships were seen filling up with Julian Felipe Reef.

As its ships have since dispersed from the reef, Beijing has ignored numerous diplomatic protests presented by Manila and continues to deploy its ships in the Western Philippine Sea.

After campaigning to take a strong stance against China’s interference, the president at the beginning of his term said he would “set aside” Manila’s arbitration victory to pursue closer ties with Beijing. A few years later, Duterte announced that he had entered into an agreement with Chinese President Xi Jinping allowing China to dive into Philippine waters.

“Let us look to our leaders who would evoke in our people the highest sense of patriotism, courage and self-sacrifice as we face the difficult road ahead,” Rio urged. “We owe it to ourselves. We owe it to future generations of Filipinos.”