COVID-19 cure, vaccine delivery, climate action likely to dominate agenda-World News, Firstpost

The Group of Seven (G7) countries will meet on Friday in Cornwall, UK. COVID-19 the pandemic, which has killed more than 3.7 million people and devastated economies, is set to be a top priority on the meeting agenda.

The group, which is made up of seven of the world’s richest nations, will also pledge to share coronavirus vaccines with the world’s poorest nations as part of efforts to help a world with pandemic plagues recover.

As British Prime Minister Boris Johnson receives US President Joe Biden and the leaders of France, Germany, Italy, Japan and Canada at the Carbis Bay beach resort in southwest England, pandemic recovery and, most importantly, vaccinations in the billions that do not have them. is at the top of the agenda, Associated Press reported.

This is the moment for the world’s largest and most technologically advanced democracies to take responsibility and vaccinate the world because no one can be properly protected until everyone is protected, Johnson said in an article published Thursday, a days before the official start summit.

Johnson, who has faced criticism for months over Britains’ refusal to send any vaccine doses abroad, vowed to donate 100 million strokes next year, the first of them by September, and said G -7 as a whole is expected to deliver 1 billion doses. Half of that came in a promise from Biden.

Biden, making his first foreign trip as president, announced that the US will buy another 500 million doses of the Pfizer vaccine to share with poor countries over the next year. “America will be the arsenal of vaccines in our fight against COVID-19 , “Said Biden.

India, which has been invited by the UK, will closely monitor the allocation of vaccine doses as it faces a shortage.

“India has long called for reform of global institutions and clusters to reflect today’s geopolitical realities. Trump offers to expand G7 adapted to New Delhi ‘s idea of ​​being part of the global summit. With an affirmative China As it approaches, the US is calling them all as countries intended for partnership in relations with Beijing.If Biden and Johnson want to step forward and form a global democratic alliance of 10-11 countries, it will be an important signal “, a report by Indian Express mark.

COVID-19 vaccines, climate action on the G7 agenda this year

Each leader Biden, Johnson, French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi will attend meeting with their agendas, but COVID-19 pandemic and climatic action are likely to dominate the meeting.

As host of this year’s summit, the UK has identified four focus areas for the group: Global Recovery from COVID-19 and efforts to prevent future health crises, free and fair trade, tackling climate change, and strengthening shared values.

The theme of the meeting is ‘Build Better’, in line with the global effort to rebuild economies from the damage caused by COVID-19 .

Biden, who is on his first visit to Europe since being elected US president, has announced that the country will distribute 80 million surplus vaccines and increase vaccine production.

Before the pandemic, Johnson planned this to be a climate-dominated summit, AP said the report. He had wanted to make it an important post at the Novembers COP26 international meeting on climate change in Glasgow, setting ambitious targets for reducing carbon emissions and expanding green industries.

This is still on the agenda, but the meeting will be dominated by COVID-19 , with discussions focusing on physical and economic recovery and building resilience to future pandemics. The summit protocol includes every day coronavirus tests for the participation of politicians, diplomats, staff and journalists.

Even without the pandemic, this would be an influx moment for the rich countries club. Alsoshte also attended the first G-7 summit for Suga, who took office as Prime Minister of Japan in September.

Before leaving Tokyo, Suga said he would seek support for his determination to hold an “safe and secure” Olympics starting July 23, despite the pandemic. The games face strong opposition in Japan.

The meeting is also a G-7 swan song for Merkel, which will leave office in the coming months after 16 years in power.

Asked what message Merkel wants to send to the summit, a senior German official replied: The message of the summit in general and that stands for what the chancellor has stood for in recent years is that multilateralism, and the G-7, is back.

‘Very productive’: Joe Biden, Boris Johnson meet ahead of G7 summit

For Johnson, a divisive leader at home and abroad whose two years in office have been dominated by successive Brexit and pandemic crises, the summit is being seen as a major test.

Johnsons’ meeting on the eve of the summit with Biden on Thursday was a chance to highlight the transatlantic alliance and define his vision of a post-Brexit Global Britain as a middle ground with a major role in international problem-solving.

This can be a challenge, given the distrust in European capitals and Washington over the UK’s decision to leave the EU and the messy partition process, AP reported.

Biden once called the Johnson blues a clone of former US President Donald Trump and has expressed repeated concern about the destabilizing effect of Brexit in Northern Ireland, the only part of the UK bordering the bloc.

But after a meeting between the two that lasted over an hour, Johnson described the new president as a fresh spirit. Biden said the meeting had been very productive.

Despite the bohemianism, the president and his team have stressed the need to defuse tensions in Northern Ireland. Biden’s national security adviser, Jake Sullivan, told reporters aboard the Air Force One that the president’s commitment to the Northern Ireland Good Friday peace deal was strong.

Johnson said defending the Northern Ireland peace deal was “absolutely common ground” between Britain, the US and the European Union. That may be it, but EU leaders are angry at what they see as the UK’s failure to implement the divorce agreement that Johnson agreed to.

French President Emmanuel Macron warned on Thursday that the Brexit agreement signed by Britain and the EU was not for renegotiation.

Like many prime ministers before him, Johns summoned the spirit of wartime leader Winston Churchill when he met with the president. In a symbolic display of unity, the two leaders agreed on a new Atlantic Charter, a 21st-century version of the 1941 agreement between Churchill and President Franklin D. Roosevelt that helped lay the groundwork for the United Nations and NATO.

The new document commits Britain and the United States to upholding the principles, values ​​and institutions of democracy and open societies “and to building an inclusive, honest, climate – friendly, sustainable, rule – based global economy for the 21st century. The two countries also said they would set up a task force aimed at resuming transatlantic travel, disrupted by pandemic restrictions.