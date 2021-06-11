A Chinese man was detained at the Bangladesh-India border for illegal entry





File photo: Members of Indian Paramilitary Force Border Security Force (BSF) guards Indo-Bangla border Dhaka Tribune

A BSF statement said Han Junwe was a wanted criminal India’s Border Security Force (BSF) apprehended a Chinese national as he was trying to cross the border illegally in the Malda district of West Bengal, Indian media reported on Friday. When troops asked him to stop, he tried to run but was chased and caught, NDTV reports. The report quoted a statement from BSF South Bengal Frontier as saying the man identified himself as Han Junwe, 36, a Hubei resident in China. The BSF statement also said that Han Junwe was a wanted criminal and all the intelligence agencies were working together on the matter. A Chinese passport with a Bangladeshi visa, a laptop, two mobile phones, a Bangladeshi SIM card, an Indian SIM card and two Chinese SIM cards are among the items taken by the husband. It was revealed that he arrived in Dhaka on June 2 on a business visa and stayed there with a friend. He later moved to the Chapainawabganj border district and was trying to enter Indian territory when he was captured. He told security officials that he had visited India four times and that he had a hotel in Gurgaon where some Indian nationals work, the report said. He also said when he was in China, his business partner would send him SIM cards in India. A few days ago, he said, Indian law enforcement arrested his business partner, Sun Jiang, the report added. The man said he and his wife were also charged in the case, due to which he was denied an Indian visa. He then arranged a visa to Bangladesh and tried to enter India from there. Malda shares an international border with Bangladesh. The BSF South Bengal border guards the Bangladesh-India border in the Malda region.







