The Maharashtra Cabinet approves the change that defines “heritage trees”; grants high protection status
In a significant push to protect trees and the environment, the Maharashtra cabinet has approved the formation of the Maharashtra Tree Authority which will be empowered to ensure the protection of trees throughout the state. Cabinet Uddhav Thackeray chaired the same meeting also approved an amendment to the Maharashtra (Urban Areas) Law on the Protection and Preservation of Trees (Urban Areas), 1975 after which trees older than 50 years will be classified as “heritage trees”, Indian Express reported. . The main review of the environmental legislation in the state will have to pass from the legislative assembly to its next session as the decisions have so far been approved in the form of an ordinance.
Which trees will qualify as “heritage trees”?
According to the amendment approved by the cabinet, the tree which is approximately 50 years old or more will be classified as “heritage tree”. Once the tree is classified as a ‘heritage tree’, it will be given more protection and it will be more difficult for a project developer to drop the heritage tree. In other words, projects that can not do without cutting down such trees will have to increase their compensatory afforestation. For example, if an infra developer gets rid of a 52-year-old “heritage tree”, it will have to plant 52 new plants which are at least 6-8 meters high at the time of planting. Under the change, newly planted trees will also be cared for by the same unit for at least 7 years and the survival of all such trees will need to be ensured for the same period.
In case the entity is not able to obtain compensatory afforestation instead of cutting down the trees, then the financial compensation for cutting down the “heritage tree” will be significantly higher.
Other key provisions
The newly formed Maharashtra Tree Authority will arrange tree felling for various projects across the state. Under the new amendment, any project planning to cut down at least 200 trees (estimated to be 5 years old) will have to send the proposal to the Maharashtra Tree Authority and only after its sanctioning will the project move forward. On the other hand, proposals for cutting down trees that are estimated to be less than 5 years old will be verified by the local authorities, according to the new amendment. The local tree authority in cooperation with the Maharashtra Tree Authority will also conduct a census of all trees including “heritage trees” every five years.
Environmentalists welcome the new decision
The changes approved by the state cabinet will have a wide-ranging positive impact on the state of the environment if implemented in the right spirit, many environmentalists told Indian Express. Green activist Zoru Bhathena told Indian Express that the change has some good provisions, but previous initiatives like these have remained on paper. Bhathena also said that proper implementation of the laws will really turn the state into a greener state. Another environmentalist D Stalin of the NGO Vanshakti told the Indian Express that the laws passed by the government are much better than previous legislation on the subject.
