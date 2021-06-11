PNB fraud: ED likely to appoint Mehul Choksi’s wife on extra leaflets





The problem for fugitive diamond woman Mehul Choksi is growing. The Enforcement Directorate is likely to name his wife Priti Choksi alias Priti Pradyot Kumar Kothari in its additional indictment sheet after the agency found evidence of its alleged involvement in the PNB fraud case, sources told ANI. According to sources, Priti is the beneficial owner of the company named Hilingdon Holdings. ED has revealed in its investigation that the company is a shell company registered in the UAE in the Jabel Ali Free Zone in November 2013. Investigations have revealed that 6 Dirham loop or Rs 1.19 kr were transferred to this company by Asian Diamond Jewelery FZE, which is a company of Gitanjali Group.

Sources told ANI that Hilingdon Holdings through a company called Goldhawk DMCC owns 3 properties in Dubai. The total value of these properties is more than 22.50 kr. These properties have already been attached by ED. In addition to Hilingdon Holdings, two other offshore companies were opened to conceal the identity of the real beneficiary. These two offshore companies are Colindale Holdings and Charing Cross Holdings, the sources added. These companies were opened with the help of Gitanjali Group employees called Dion Lillywhite, CD Shah and Neha Shinde. Dion Lillywhity is one of the dummy executives at several Gitanjali Group companies based in the UAE. CD Shah is the owner of the consulting firms Magus consultancy, M / s Shah and Al Shamli respectively. Sources told ANI that Hilingdon Holdings was the sole shareholder of a Goldhawk DMCC M / s owned by Mehul Choksi. Hilingdon Holdings subsidiaries were operating in the interest of Mehul Choksi. Mehul Choksi is the current controller of these companies, including Hillingdon Holdings. Choksi disappeared from Antigua on May 23 and was captured in Dominica. He was charged with illegal entry into Dominica by police after he allegedly fled Antigua and Barbuda in a possible attempt to avoid extradition to India. The 62-year-old fugitive is wanted in India in connection with the fraud of 13,500 kronor Rs in the National Bank of Punjab. Meanwhile, the Dominican Ministry of National Security and Home Affairs had declared Mehul Choksi a “detained immigrant” on May 25th.



What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos