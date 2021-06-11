53 international scientists study Chamoli floods in Uttarakhand, say part of ice-rock mass still tangible | Dehradun News

A new lake was formed after the avalanche blocked a sailor of the Ronti stream, but it was not a glacial lake. (Credit: Plant Labs Inc.

DEHRADUN: After months of debate over what led to the Uttarakhand floods in February this year the glacial lake eruption or rock slide a team of 53 scientists from around the world has confirmed an extraordinary avalanche of rock and ice and debris flow was the cause , using a computer model to reconstruct in almost real time how the flood occurred. But only part of the ice mass collapsed from Ronti Peak in February, scientists warned, leaving a significant portion tangible.

The findings, by scientists from the universities of Calgary, Colorado, Washington, Zurich, Potsdam, Utah, Toulouse, Heidelberg, Geneva, Newcastle, Oslo and Utrecht, among others, were published Thursday in the journal Science. There is no doubt that the event was a rock / ice avalanche, TOI co-author Dr Irfan Rashid from Kashmir University told TOI.

A trajectory generated by the computer model i Chamoli the flood of Planet Labs Inc.

And it can happen again. Google Earth high-resolution data on Ronti Peak suggests that only one larger hanging glacier collapsed in February. There is still a considerable amount of highly crushed ice that could be tangible, Rashid said.

The marked rock slide trajectory at Ronti Peak that eventually caused the flood Planet Labs Inc., Dan Shugar, University of Calgary

Lead author Dr Dan Shugar, from the University of Calgary, added, If one is looking only for dangerous glacial lakes, they will miss the dangerous slopes that can produce the flow of highly mobile and destructive debris, such as we saw. The newspaper further said, the Chamoli event can be seen in the context of a change in geomorphological sensitivity and can therefore be seen as a precursor to an increase in events such as climate warming revenues.

The Tapovan Vishnugarh project, 10 km downhill, was flooded when the water waste stream hit it at about 58 km / h (Credit: Plant Labs Inc.)

Regarding why the glacial lake eruption was ruled out as a cause, Shugar said, For GLOFs, there would usually be fairly visible signs or clearing and erosion downstream of the eruption site. But in the Nanda Devi and Nanda Ghunti glaciers (where the glacial lake was suggested to be born), no evidence of any change was observed in the days before February 7 (when floods rose across the Rishiganga and Dhauliganga rivers). There were also no visible lakes in the previous days.

What they found while recreating satellite imagery, seismic data, digital terrain models and video of what happened on February 7 was a series of extraordinary events.

Seismic data from two stations, 160 km and 174 km from the source, showed that around 10.21, a mass of 20 million m3 of rock (80%) and ice (20%) broke an altitude of 5,500m above sea level and hit Ronti Gad valley floor (rivulet) about 1,800m below. The average avalanche speed was 205-216 km / h below 35 mountain sites. The incredible frictional heat generated during the dissolution of the rock mass melted almost from the ice during the descent. Liquid water is what allowed the waste to become so mobile, Shugar said. Typical rocky avalanches that do not contain much glacier ice or water tend to flow over a long distance, perhaps only a few miles, not the tens of miles we saw here. This was another kind of event.

Then, the fall itself was extraordinary. The 3700 mm vertical drop at HPP Tapovan is clearly surpassed by only two known events in the historical register, namely the 1962 and 1970 Huascaran Avalanches, the newspaper said, referring to a 1962 avalanche on the slopes of an extinct volcano and a 1970 avalanche of debris. caused by an earthquake in Peru. The ratio of rock to ice and the extreme height of the fall produced a worse scenario, where there was enough energy to melt the ice. If there had been more ice (compared to rock), it would not have generated enough heat and less ice would have melted, Shugar added.

Analyzing the videos, they reconstructed the current was 25 meters per second (m / s) near the Rishiganga hydropower project (15 km downstream of the avalanche source), 16m / s just upstream of the Tapovan project (10 km below the river ) and 12m / s only downstream of Tapovan (26 km from the source), while the average between Raini and Joshimath (16 km downstream) was 10m / s. The study also estimated the average video discharge at 8,200-14,200 cubic meters per second (m3 / s) in the Rishiganga project and 2,900-4,900 m3 / s in the Tapovan project. Rashid said, Maximum flood heights in certain areas of the river valley affect m 100 m, which is something none of the team members had expected.

Because the flow was too mobile, another anomaly occurred. In particular, and in contrast to previously documented rock avalanches, very little debris has been stored at the base of the failed slope, the newspaper said. As the flow returned more to the fluid flow, there were extremely few large rocks that usually form the upper surface of the rock avalanches.

But one of the main drivers of the disaster, the newspaper said, was the unfortunate location of numerous hydropower plants on the direct flow route. Co-author Dr Mohd Farooq Azam from IIT-Indore told TOI, The larger magnitude of the recent Chamoli disaster is an argument in favor of avoiding further developments in the fragile Himalayan mountains. “The paper concludes that the catastrophe tragically revealed the dangers associated with the rapid expansion of hydropower infrastructure in an increasingly unstable territory.”