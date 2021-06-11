Call to level Covid-19 curve as Western Cape enters third wave

South Africa has entered the third wave of many Covid-19 infection fears, recording more than 9,000 new infections and 100 deaths in the last 24 hours. The National Institute of Communicable Diseases (NICD) said the average seven-day moving incidence (5,959 cases) exceeded the new wave threshold, as set by the Ministerial Advisory Committee.

The committee advisory set the new wave the average seven-day moving threshold as 30% of the previous wave peak incidence. Recent data show the country recorded 9,149 new infections, bringing the total number of active cases to 71,617. The death toll now stands at 54,710, as another 100 were registered on Thursday. Most new cases were from Gauteng (61%), followed by the Western Cape (10%).

Both the Free State and Northwest provinces accounted for 6%, the NICD said. There was an increase of 844 admissions in the past 24 hours and 127 reported additional hospital deaths. In the western cape, health officials said the number of Covid-19 cases is increasing with an average of 430 new diagnoses every day about a 31% increase week by week.

There have currently been 5,802 active infectious cases, an increase of 1,400 (34%) in active cases in the past week alone. Head of Health Dr Keith Cloete said: “We have shown a very clear upward trend for five weeks in a row and an acceleration over the last two weeks, which signals us that we are entering a third wave. Hospital admissions are increasing, oxygen use is increasing, the number of deaths is also increasing and, most importantly, the percentage of positive cases coming from laboratories has also increased. For every 10 active cases, they are now infecting 12 new cases. Hospital admissions are on the rise, with 52 new admissions per day. Deaths can also start to rise, with about five to six deaths each day, although absolute numbers are small.

If we want to meaningfully flatten the curve, we must avoid crowds and observe the strongest adherence to wearing masks and social distancing, Cloete said. Acute hospitals had 1,028 Covid-19 patients (457 in public hospitals and 571 in private hospitals) and the combined utilization of public-private oxygen was now 28.43 tonnes per day. To date, the province has administered a total of 249,009 vaccines, including 93,153 from the Sisonke Health Workers program.

Weve currently have 3,398 vaccinators. The big issue is vaccine supply. Weve only received doses of Pfizer to date. Week by week, our ability to vaccinate now is limited by the available doses we have for next week. The big issue here is the Johnson & Johnson supply limitation. We are all looking forward to the FDA decision to release the vaccines, to bring it to the pipeline so we can increase the number of doses we need to do to achieve our goals, Cloete said. Prime Minister Alan Winde said: “Six worrying, we need to make sure everyone flattens that curve. Our current predictions are that this third wave will be less severe than the second wave, but we can not be sure at this stage. This is why it requires every single person to play their part and flatten the curve making sure you do not become infected or spread Covid-19 during this time.