Malad Building Collapse: Police Arrest Contractor, Book Owner | Mumbai News





Mumbai: Mumbai police on Friday arrested the contractor and booked the owner of the Malad building which collapsed on June 9, taking 12 lives.

The contractor who built the building in the Malvani area, a Ramzan Sheikh, is currently under police arrest

On the other hand, the owner of the building Rafeeq Siddiqui has been charged with guilty murder which does not constitute murder.

Joint Police Commissioner (Law and Order) Vishwas Nangre Patil informed that the duo had recently made some structural changes to the building after Cyclone Tauktae.

Up to 12 people were killed in the disaster that occurred late Wednesday night as heavy rains hit the city. Eight of the dead were minors.

A total of 18 people were rescued safely from the rubbish, while seven were injured in the incident and are currently undergoing treatment.

Prime Minister Uddhav Thackeray has announced a former $ 5 gratuity for the relatives of the deceased, while Prime Minister Narendra Modi promised $ 2 for the family of those who lost their lives and Rs 50,000 for the injured.

Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar has urged the culprits behind the disaster to “take responsibility for the incident” and said if everyone was responsible, the disaster would not have happened.

“Rather than looking at whose administration was there, it remains to be seen who was responsible for it,” she said.

Meanwhile, the Bombay High Court has received suo motu knowledge of the collapse of the Malad building and will hear the case at 2pm today. 1/11 Monsoon Horror: Photos of the collapse of the Malad building in Mumbai Display Subtitles Eight children and three adults were killed and seven others injured after two floors of a three-story building collapsed into an adjacent one-story house in Mumbai’s Malwani area, officials said Thursday. The incident occurred around 11.15pm on Wednesday at the New Collector Component on Abdul Hamid Street in the Malwani area. According to police, the building was built illegally and after the incident, its contractor was being questioned. The second and third floors of the three-story building collapsed into the adjacent bungalow, said Santosh Dhonde, the district’s acting mayor in the P-North neighborhood of the city. The fire brigade and other agencies immediately rushed to the scene and launched a search and rescue operation, said the official from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). Eight children and three adults died in the disaster. Most of the dead were from two separate families. Seven others were injured and the condition of one of them was critical. People rescued from the rubbish were taken to nearby hospitals. The deceased have been identified as – Sahil Sarfaraz Sayyed (9), Arifa Sheikh (9), Shafiq Md Saleem Siddiqui (45), Tausif Shafiq Siddiqui (15), Aalisha Shafiq Siddiqui (10), Alfisa Shafiq Siddiqui (1.5 years), Afina Shafik Siddiqui (6), Ishrat Bano Shafiq Siddiqui (40), Rahisa Bano Rafik Siddiqui (40), Tahes Safik Siddiqui (12) and John Irranna (13). According to BMC, the collapsed building was located on collector land and its owner obtained permission from the collector’s office while constructing a permanent structure. The Maharashtra government has announced a former gratuity of Rs five each for the relatives of those who lost their lives in the house collapse incident in the Malwani area of ​​Mumbai. Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief over the loss of lives in the incident. He announced 2 gratis Rs ex gratia each for the relatives of the deceased from the Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund. BMC IS Commissioner Chahal met with relatives of those killed in the disaster. Mumbai police on Friday arrested the contractor and booked the owner of the Malad building which collapsed on June 9, taking 12 lives.The contractor who built the building in the Malvani area, a Ramzan Sheikh, is currently under police arrestOn the other hand, the owner of the building Rafeeq Siddiqui has been charged with guilty murder which does not constitute murder.Joint Police Commissioner (Law and Order) Vishwas Nangre Patil informed that the duo had recently made some structural changes to the building after Cyclone Tauktae.Up to 12 people were killed in the disaster that occurred late Wednesday night as heavy rains hit the city. Eight of the dead were minors.A total of 18 people were rescued safely from the rubbish, while seven were injured in the incident and are currently undergoing treatment.Prime Minister Uddhav Thackeray has announced a former $ 5 gratuity for the relatives of the deceased, while Prime Minister Narendra Modi promised $ 2 for the family of those who lost their lives and Rs 50,000 for the injured.Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar has urged the culprits behind the disaster to “take responsibility for the incident” and said if everyone was responsible, the disaster would not have happened.“Rather than looking at whose administration was there, it remains to be seen who was responsible for it,” she said.Meanwhile, the Bombay High Court has received suo motu knowledge of the collapse of the Malad building and will hear the case at 2pm today.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos