Delhi: Maximum speed limit revised for motor vehicles





Delhi Traffic Police has issued a new notice replacing all previous orders regarding speed limit declarations on Delhi NCT roads. The order will be published for the information of the general public in the official gazette and by placing a copy on the notice boards of the office of the entire Deputy District Commissioner of Police and all Police Stations in Delhi / New Delhi, reads the notice. Relevant civil road maintenance agencies will set up relevant information signboards indicating speed limits in all prominent locations on the road / road extensions in their areas of jurisdiction for guidance and convenience of the road user / general public. . This order entered into force immediately on 8 June.

Unregulated movement of high speed vehicles on the NCT roads of Delhi is endangering the lives of drivers as well as other road / passenger users and it is necessary to adjust the speed of vehicles on the NCT roads of Delhi for the safety of vehicles such as and other road users. The notice was issued by Satyawan Gautam, Deputy Commissioner of Police / Traffic (Modernization), Delhi in the exercise of powers, given 28/1 (b) of the Delhi Police Law, 1978 read by Regulation 9 (1) of the Delhi Control Regulation of Vehicle Traffic and Other Road and Road Traffic, 1980 which revises the maximum speed limit (where permitted by road condition) for different types of motor vehicles on Delhi roads. For cars, SUVs, taxis, cabins, the maximum speed limit is revised to 70 km per hour on the NH-48 (Formerly NH-8) from Parade Road / Gurgaon Road Crossing to the Delhi Gurgaon Border, DND Flyover – Connection Road Mayur and Vihar Road and NH-44 (Formerly NH-1) from Singhu border to Sanjay Gandhi Transport Nagar, Road (Straight road from Delhi to Toll Gates and from Toll Gate to turning points), Saleemgarh Bypass Road (Ring Road Bypass). Similarly, it was also revised to NH-9 (Formerly NH-24) from the Millennium Park to the Gazipur Border, NH-9 (Formerly NH-10) from Ghevra Xing to the Tikri Border, Route North Entrance from Red Light NSG to T-Point of north access and central backpack, central backbone road from Mahipalpur Chowk to Terminal III, IGI Airport. A top speed of 60 km / h is described in stretches including NH-44 (Formerly NH-1) from Sanjay Gandhi Transport Nagar to Mukarba Chowk, Barapulla Nallah Road from Sarai Kale Khan to Aurobindo Marg Xing, Ring from Chandgi Ram Akhara on Azadpur Flyover via ISBT, Rajghat, ITO, Sarai Kale Khan, Ashram Chowk, AIIMS, DhaulaKuan / Naraina, Punjabi Bagh, Outer Ring from Modi Mill Flyover to Olaf Palme MargNH-8 Xing via Munirka. The speed limit is also revised in the Outer Ring from Janakpuri District Center through Peeragarhi, Mukarba Xing through Burari Xing to Chandgi Ram Akhara, Pushta Road (Marginal Bandh Road) by Noida Border (Chilla Regulator) to the New Geeta Class Colony via Akshardham Flyover, Radisson Road from T-Point Radisson Hotel to Terminal-III, IGI Airport, Terminal-II, IGI Airport Road from point T of Terminal-II Road and Central Spina to Terminal-II, IGI Airport. A top speed for cars at 50 km / h on NH-44 (Formerly NH-1) from Mukarba Chowk to Azadpur Chowk, Ring from Azadpur to Chandgi Ram Akhara via Model Town, Kingsway Camp, Mall Road, NH-9 (More see NH- 10) from Punjabi Bagh to Ghevra Xing, All arterial roads in the areas between the Ring and the Outer Ring, beyond the Outer Ring, within the Ring and the entire Trans Yamuna area (except the roads specifically mentioned in the table). The lower limit of 30 km / h applies to all small roads within all residential areas / commercial markets and service roads / service lanes.



