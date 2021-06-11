Pakistan National Assembly approves bill to give Kulbhushan Jadhav the right to appeal





The National Assembly of Pakistan has approved a government-backed bill that will provide the right of appeal for Indian prisoner to death Kulbhushan Jadhav, according to a media report. The National Assembly approved the ICJ (Review and Review) Bill 2020 on Thursday, which aims to allow alleged Indian spy Jadhav to have consular access in accordance with the International Court of Justice (ICJ) ruling, the Dawn newspaper reported. Jadhav, a 51-year-old retired Indian Navy officer, was sentenced to death by a Pakistani military tribunal on charges of espionage and terrorism in April 2017. India turned to the ICJ against Pakistan for denying consular access to Jadhav and challenging the death penalty. The Hague-based ICJ decided in July 2019 that Pakistan should undertake an “effective review and review” of Jadhav’s sentence and sentencing and also grant consular access to India without further delay. The ICJ, in its 2019 ruling, had asked Pakistan to provide a proper forum for appeal against the sentence handed down to Jadhav. Speaking after the bill was passed, Law Minister Farogh Nasim said that if they had not passed the bill, India would have gone to the UN Security Council and moved the contempt proceedings against Pakistan to the ICJ. Nasim said the bill was being passed in light of the ICJ ruling. He said that by passing the law, they had proved to the world that Pakistan was a “responsible state”. The National Assembly also approved 20 other draft laws, including the Draft Law on Elections (Amendments). Opposition members staged a sit-in and noted the lack of a quorum three times, but each time the mayor declared the house in order and continued business, forcing the Opposition to lead a noisy protest. Opposition members gathered in front of the Speaker’s office and chanted slogans. Criticizing the government move, Pakistan League-Nawaz (PML-N) lawmaker Ahsan Iqbal noted that he had included the bill on the heavy legislative agenda to help Jadhav. Iqbal said it was a person-specific bill and Jadhav’s name was mentioned in the Objects Declaration and Invoice Reasons. He said when country law allowed the high courts to review sentences handed down by military courts then what was needed was the enactment of the law. The government had already implemented the law through the promulgation of an ordinance in May last year shortly after the ICJ ruling on the Jadhav case. Amid fierce resistance offered by opposition parties, the Standing Committee of the National Assembly on Law and Justice on October 21 last year passed a bill calling for a review of Jadhav’s sentence. The House also witnessed outrage when the People’s Party of Pakistan Raja Pervez Ashraf protested against remarks by Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, who had stated that by opposing the bill to help Jadhav, Opposition members were coming to the forefront of Indian narrative, the newspaper said. Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari asked the chairman to give members some time to look at the bills. He criticized the government for bringing the bill first to help Jadhav through an ordinance and then passing it through bulldozing legislation. Law Minister Nasim said he was shocked to see the Opposition conduct and it appeared that the opposition had not read the ICJ verdict. He said the ICJ had clearly asked Pakistan to make effective legislation to ensure Jadhav’s right to review.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos