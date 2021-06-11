Owner, who lost the entire family, the reservist and the contractor arrested





Rafiq Siddiqui, who lost his entire family in a building collapse in the Mumbais Malwani slum late Wednesday evening, has been reserved for guilty murder in a first intelligence report (FIR) by police as he owned the facility. The contractor, Ramzan Nabi Shaikh, has been arrested with civilian officials saying there was unsafe and unauthorized construction. The incident occurred after heavy rain in the city and water filling in some parts after the onset of the monsoon, a season when building collapses usually occur in India with showers and swampy conditions weakening the foundations of light structures. Siddiqui, 40, was away for some work when his three-story building fell on top of another adjoining one. His wife Rahisa, his brother Shafiq and sister-in-law Ishrat were all found dead in the rubbish along with Shafiqs six children two boys and four girls under the age of 13. One of the children was an infant, barely 18 months old. The family lived on the top floor in two rooms of the three-story building. A total of 12 people died in the incident, nine of whom were from the Siddiquis family. Two other children, who lived downstairs, also died. The body of a milkman working in the same building was the last to be pulled from the rubble. At least 7 people were injured and they were taken to BBDA Municipal Hospital in Kandivali. Maharashtra Prime Minister Uddhav Thackeray met the survivors at the hospital and announced a $ 5 compensation to the relatives of the deceased. Leaders from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) blamed the government of Maharashtra Shiv Sena, which also controls the city’s municipal body. At least five other structures were damaged in the incident. Rubina Sheikh was fast asleep in her room in a back building. She was awakened by her son after a cement wall fell into their living room. My house is completely damaged. I would have died if my son had not arrived in time to save me. My neighbors could not be saved. Their whole family is over. I am horrified by the thought of what those children must have felt, she said. Locals woke up to a loud banging noise around 11pm on Wednesday. Witnesses say it was dark, as there was no electricity due to the collapse. Long before rescue crews arrived, locals began searching for survivors in the rubble using cell phone torch light. We heard a loud noise and when people came out, there was dust everywhere. The whole structure had collapsed. I believe that there lived four families, consisting of about 15 people. I myself rescued some people and also removed some bodies, said a neighbor. Civil officials say these structures were built on weak foundations, had no permits to build additional floors, and were unsafe. Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar said the building that collapsed was in category C, indicating it was dangerous and residents should have been relocated. Most of the structures in the settlement are in a similar condition. The mayor said she has instructed authorities to conduct an audit to identify similar dangerous buildings. Read all the Latest News, Latest News and Coronavirus News here

