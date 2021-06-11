International
In Australia, a new look at immigration: about our friends
MELBOURNE, Australia The 3-year-old girl was born in Australia, in a small town called Biloela, away from the big cities of Sydney and Melbourne. But her parents were asylum seekers from Sri Lanka and lived in a country that greatly discourages illegal migration, so the government sent them to a remote island while deciding their fate.
This week the girl, Tharnicaa Murugappan, returned to mainland Australia, but not for the reason that her family had hoped she was medically evacuated to Perth, where she is now battling a blood infection in a hospital after a long illness. Family supporters say she was given only sedatives for nearly two weeks at the remote government detention center as her fever increased, and she now suffers from pneumonia, which led to her blood infection.
Tharnicaa and her family, often referred to as the Biloela family among Australians, are the most profiled asylum seekers in Australia. In a country that has been criticized by international human rights organizations draconian immigration policy, bans in Tharnicaa and its big sister have drawn outrage.
Tharnica’s disease has renewed calls for the family to be released from custody and sparked candlelight vigils and protests across Australia. Over half a million people have signed a petition calling for the family to return to Biloela, a town of about 5,800 which is 260 miles northwest of Brisbane. Politicians on both sides have called for the family to be released from detention while maintaining support for the tough immigration policies that place them there. Home Secretary Karen Andrews has been so flooded with calls about the issue that her voicemail specifies that anyone who wants to talk to her about it should do so in writing.
The mother of the Murugappan family, mother Kokilapathmapriya Nadesalingam, father Nadesalingam Murugappan, Tharnicaa and her 6-year-old sister, Kopika are the only person held at the Christmas Island Detention Center, which is 1,000 miles north of Australian territory. The two sisters, who were both born in Australia, are the only two children currently being held in custody for immigration to Australia. Unlike the United States, Australia does not automatically grant citizenship to children born in the country, and two girls are not eligible as children of illegal maritime arrivals.
The case is unusual as the small rural town of Biloela, which has led the fight to get the family back, is a politically conservative country. But when the family left with immigration officials in 2018 after their asylum applications were rejected and their temporary visas expired, locals were not thinking about politics. This issue was not about politics or asylum seekers, it was about our friends, said Simone Cameron, a Biloela native and family friend.
The family has been held on Christmas Island since 2019 as they fight government efforts to deport them to Sri Lanka.
Late last month, family supporters said, Ms. Nadesalingam and Mr Murugappan began raising concerns with the International Health and Medical Services, the private company providing healthcare for the Christmas Island Detention Center, after Tharnicaa developed a fever on May 24th. Requests for antibiotics were ignored and the family was given only over-the-counter sedatives and a fact sheet for the common flu symptoms, even when the temperature rose and she started vomiting.
Tharnicaa was hospitalized on Christmas Island on June 6, according to supporters. The next day, she was evacuated, along with her mother, to a hospital in the mainland city of Perth. She is recovering, but doctors are still trying to find the cause of the infection.
It was their pure negligence that they did not actually give Tharnicaa antibiotics that led to her developing pneumonia, a family friend, Angela Fredericks, said in a telephone interview Thursday. She added that the family had to beg and fight for Tharnicaa to be evacuated to the mainland.
In previous statements, Home Secretary Karen Andrews has defended Tharnicaa’s treatment, saying she was evacuated to Perth as soon as it was recommended. International Health and Medical Services did not respond to requests for comment.
Tharnica’s parents belong to the Tamil Sri Lankan minority and fled the violence in their homeland, where a civil war was raging for decades before ending in 2009. Mr Murugappan arrived in Australia via a ship in 2012 and Ms. Nadesalingam in 2013, and the two received temporary visas that left them living in Biloela, where they met, married and had two daughters.
Their asylum applications have been rejected on the grounds that Mr Murugappan has been able to travel back to Sri Lanka three times and that the war in Sri Lanka is over, which means that the risks they face have diminished. After Ms. Nadesalingams’s temporary visa expired in 2018, the family was sent to a Melbourne immigration detention center, then flew to Christmas Island in 2019, where they are the only ones arrested at the facility, built to house 400 people. The government has twice tried to deport them.
The government has consistently said that allowing the family to stay will encourage asylum seekers and other smugglers to try to reach the country by boat an often deadly voyage.
But that doesn’t mean we keep two kids locked up to say just one thing, said Carina Ford, immigration family lawyer.
“They are not in danger of our sovereignty,” Anthony Albanese, leader of Australia’s opposition Labor Party, told a news conference on Thursday. Our sovereignty is not diminished by caring for these young girls, who were born here, and their mother and father.
Supporters continue to urge the government to use ministerial discretion to allow the family to return to the community. They had a nice quiet life in Biloela and they could do it again tomorrow if the powers that be set for it, said Ms Cameron, the family friend.
Tharnicaa will turn 4 on Saturday, most likely in hospital. It would be her fourth birthday in custody.
