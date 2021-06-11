In Australia, a new look at immigration: about our friends

MELBOURNE, Australia The 3-year-old girl was born in Australia, in a small town called Biloela, away from the big cities of Sydney and Melbourne. But her parents were asylum seekers from Sri Lanka and lived in a country that greatly discourages illegal migration, so the government sent them to a remote island while deciding their fate.

This week the girl, Tharnicaa Murugappan, returned to mainland Australia, but not for the reason that her family had hoped she was medically evacuated to Perth, where she is now battling a blood infection in a hospital after a long illness. Family supporters say she was given only sedatives for nearly two weeks at the remote government detention center as her fever increased, and she now suffers from pneumonia, which led to her blood infection.

Tharnicaa and her family, often referred to as the Biloela family among Australians, are the most profiled asylum seekers in Australia. In a country that has been criticized by international human rights organizations draconian immigration policy, bans in Tharnicaa and its big sister have drawn outrage.

Tharnica’s disease has renewed calls for the family to be released from custody and sparked candlelight vigils and protests across Australia. Over half a million people have signed a petition calling for the family to return to Biloela, a town of about 5,800 which is 260 miles northwest of Brisbane. Politicians on both sides have called for the family to be released from detention while maintaining support for the tough immigration policies that place them there. Home Secretary Karen Andrews has been so flooded with calls about the issue that her voicemail specifies that anyone who wants to talk to her about it should do so in writing.