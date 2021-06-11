The G-7 nations gather to promise 1B vaccine doses to the world

CARBIS BAY, England (AP) World leaders from the Group of Seven industrialized nations are set to commit to their summit to share at least 1 billion coronavirus shots with countries fighting worldwide half the doses coming from the US. BA and 100 million from MB

Vaccine-sharing commitments by President Joe Biden and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Thursday laid the groundwork for the G-7 leaders’ meeting in England, where leaders will lead on Friday from opening greetings and a live family photo in a Return session better back than COVID-19.

We would help get the world out of this pandemic by working together with our global partners, Biden said, adding that the G-7 nations will join the US in outlining their vaccine donation commitments at summit three. -ditor. The G-7 also includes Canada, France, Germany, Italy and Japan.

G-7 leaders have faced increasing pressure to outline their global vaccine-sharing plans, especially as supply disparities around the world have become more pronounced. In the US, there is a large stockpile of vaccines and the demand for shots has dropped significantly in recent weeks.

Biden said the U.S. will donate 500 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines and envisioned a coordinated effort by advanced economies to make vaccination widely and rapidly available everywhere. The commitment was over 80 million doses that Biden has already pledged to donate by the end of June.

Johnson, for his part, said the first 5 million doses in the UK will be shared in the coming weeks, with the remainder over the next year.

“At the G7 Summit I hope my fellow leaders make similar promises so that, together, we can vaccinate the world by the end of next year and build better on the coronavirus,” Johnson said in a statement. referring to the American president’s campaign slogan.

Earlier Thursday, French President Emmanuel Macron hailed the US commitment and said Europe should do the same. He said France would distribute at least 30 million global doses by the end of the year.

The European Union should have at least the same level of ambition as the United States, he told a news conference. He added that time was essential, saying, it is almost almost more important to say how much (dose) we will deliver next month than to make promises to be fulfilled in 18 months from now. “

Biden predicted U.S. doses and the G-7 overall commitment would overload the global vaccination campaign, adding that U.S. doses come with no connection.

Our vaccine donations do not involve pressure for favors or possible concessions, Biden said. “We were doing this to save lives, to end this pandemic, this is it.”

He added: “Our values ​​call on us to do everything we can to vaccinate the world against COVID-19.

The U.S. commitment is to purchase and donate 500 million doses of Pfizer for distribution through the global COVAX alliance to 92 lower-income countries and the African Union, bringing the first sustainable supply of mRNA vaccine to countries with the highest much needed.

The Pfizer deal came along with several emergencies in the last four weeks toward Bidens, said a senior White House official, both to meet critical needs overseas and be ready for G-7 announcement. The official, who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss domestic plans, added that the Biden administration should have followed the same wartime behavior applied to the spread of vaccines in the US in its efforts to distribute vaccines. globally.

Biden said 500 million U.S.-produced vaccines will be shipped starting in August, with the goal of delivering 200 million by the end of the year. The remaining 300 million doses would be shipped in the first half of 2022. A price for the doses was not released, but the US is now set to be the largest donor of COVAX vaccines in addition to its largest donor with a commitment of $ 4 billion.

The well-funded global alliance has faced a slow start to its vaccination campaign, as the richest nations have closed billions of doses through contracts directly with drug manufacturers. The Bidens movement, officials said, was intended to ensure that a significant amount of production capacity remained open to wealthy nations. Last month alone, the European Commission signed an agreement to buy up to 1.8 billion doses of Pfizer over the next two years, a significant portion of the companies’ future output although the bloc reserved the right to donate some of its doses to COVAX. .

COVAX has distributed only 81 million doses worldwide and parts of the world, particularly in Africa, remain vaccine deserts.

White House officials said the expanded distribution program fits a theme that Biden plans to strike frequently during his week in Europe: that Western democracies, rather than authoritarian states, can deliver the best for the world.

U.S. National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan told reporters Wednesday that G-7 leaders are converging on the idea that vaccine supplies could be increased in several ways, including by countries splitting their doses more, helping to increase capacity. global manufacturer and making more custody chain from when the vaccine is produced to when it is injected into someone in the developing world.

Biden, in his remarks, went back to the workers of the Detroit area who 80 years ago built tanks and planes that helped defeat the threat of global fascism in World War II.

They built what became known as the arsenal of democracy, Biden said. Now a new generation of American men and women, working with the latest technology today, will build a new arsenal to defeat the current enemy of world peace, health and stability: COVID-19.

He noted that Pfizer’s main COVID-19 vaccine plant in Kalamazoo, Michigan, is not far from Detroit.

Last week, the White House unveiled plans to donate an initial allocation of 25 million doses of surplus vaccines overseas, mainly through the World Health Organization-sponsored COVAX program, promising infusions for South and Central America, Asia, Africa and others.

Officials say a quarter of that surplus will be kept in reserve for emergencies and for the U.S. to share directly with allies and partners, including South Korea, Taiwan and Ukraine. Johnson said the UK would follow a pattern similar to its doses, keeping a 20% reserve for bilateral deals but sending the vast majority to COVAX.

China and Russia have shared their domestically produced vaccines with several countries in need, often with hidden strings attached. Sullivan said that Biden wants to show the gathering of the world’s democracies, that democracies are countries that can offer better solutions to people wherever they are.

Miller reported from Washington. The law reported from Falmouth, England. AP writer Sylvie Corbet in Paris and Jonathan Lemire in Plymouth, England, contributed to this report.