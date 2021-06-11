Opinion | For Biden and NATO, Turkey is a Headache That Heres Here to Stay

That way Joe from Scranton can give Erdogan the Cmon man! Jo malarkey! treatment? This would certainly warm the hearts of a group of lawmakers, policy experts, journalists, human rights activists and dissidents, but it will probably not achieve much even if Biden reads Erdogan privately about the riot. Despite the rumor of a pound of Turkish meat in Washington these days, those expecting fireworks at the Biden-Erdogan meeting are likely to be disappointed. Biden cannot do much about the geopolitical dilemma that Turkey presents, and he is unlikely to acknowledge the tension at least publicly given his emphasis on repairing transatlantic ties and solidarity with allies. Ankara will remain a NATO ally on paper, but it has long since ceased to be a partner and that will not change any time soon.

Turkey’s priority within NATO has always been its location. Close to Russia, the Middle East and the Balkans, the country is an indispensable asset on NATO’s southeast wing. This has always given Ankara some leeway to pursue policies that did not quite align with NATO, be it the soft authoritarianism of four successful military coups between 1960 and 1997 or the invasion of northern Cyprus that began in 1974 and continues today. In recent years, Erdogan, who sees Turkey as a great power in its own right, has tried the limits of Ankara’s privileged position.

Although Biden is unlikely to take office in front of the cameras in Brussels, his administration has responded to the long list of irritants on the US-Turkey agenda by significantly changing the tone of bilateral ties. The State Department has been extremely difficult (according to its own soft-spoken standard) on the Turkish governments’ use of protest police against protesting students and false trial of a Turkish businessman and American academic who were absurdly accused of plotting the failed coup plot in July 2016. The White House itself issued a statement when Turkey withdrew from a 2011 multinational agreement to combat domestic violence against women, which the Turkish presidents’ office claimed was a kidnapping[ed] by a group trying to normalize homosexuality.

And, of course, it was the recognition of the Armenian genocide, something Armenian-American activists hoped to see from President Barack Obama, but he tried out of fear of upsetting an important American ally. Many things have changed since then.

Other long-standing differences between the allies include the fight against the Islamic State in Syria, where the United States has relied on a Kurdish fighting force that Turkey considers a terrorist organization; the presence of Erdogan’s enemy Fethullah Gulen in the United States; and the crackdown by Turkish security agents gave to American citizens protesting Erdogan in May 2017.

Less understood on this side of the Atlantic is that Ankara has experienced a major headache for NATO, given its often strained relations with other members of the alliance. Last summer, for example, Turkey sparked a crisis with NATO’s other allies, Greece and France. To shorten a long history, Turkey established a maritime border with Libya that has no legal basis and essentially cut the Mediterranean in half in addition to approaching danger near the Greek island of Crete (where there may be significant underwater gas fields). ). France, which considers itself a Mediterranean power, was excluded from the Turkish movement, like the Greeks, for obvious reasons. At the same time, Turkey was looking for gas in the waters of the Republic of Cyprus, which is an EU member but not NATO, which is fueling a show of Greek and French military support for the island.

There were no shots fired, but that was not given. Across the Mediterranean, Turkey last year also threatened to send Syrian and other refugees to Greece and other European and NATO countries.

In a sense, all this muscle pull was a rational response to what Turkish leaders saw as an attempt by Greece (and its allies Egypt, Cyprus and Israel) to block Turkey in a very small part of the Mediterranean, despite its 995 miles of coastline with that body of water. In another sense, Turkey was demonstrating that it harbors its geopolitical interests separate from those of NATO, a reality with which the alliance has yet to grapple, but also cannot do much for it.

And then there is Russia. Turkey and Russia have deepened their trade, diplomatic and military ties in recent years, but this relationship is not as direct as is commonly believed.

The most important indicator of Turkey’s ambivalence towards NATO has been Erdogan’s determination to buy and deploy the most sophisticated Russ S-400 air defense system in Moscow’s arsenal over objections from the United States and European allies. Despite repeated US warnings, Turkey’s withdrawal from the F-35 joint combat program, and the imposition of sanctions by an angry Congress, Turkey continued the transaction.

To some observers, the S-400 saga clearly shows that Ankara is aligning itself with Moscow. Similarly, a few weeks ago, angry European diplomats came out in the press that Turkey flooded a NATO statement condemning the Belarusian hijacking of a Ryanair flight to capture a dissident journalist. The Europeans implied that Turkey wanted to take a softer stance against Belarus because of Erdogan’s desire to seek favor with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

But Ankara’s vocal critics in Europe and the United States often do not see the Turkish and Russian governments at the opposite end of any major conflict in their respective regions, including Syria, Libya, Nago-Karabakh and Ukraine. If so, why would the Turkish government buy the S-400 and why have Erdogan and Putin worked so hard to split their divisions?

The answer can be seen in a statement by Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu shortly before the first S-400 components arrived at an air base outside Ankara. The blessed minister declared that it was Turkey’s Independence Day, meaning independence from NATO and the United States. Turkish nationalists like Erdogan and Soylu follow what they perceive as NATO’s long-term effort to make Ankara a simple addition to the alliance that is expected to pursue the interests and goals of other countries. Instead, leaders in Ankara consider Turkey on a par with the major European powers. They also consider their country a Mediterranean power, a Eurasian power and a Muslim power.

In this context, Turkey’s relations with Russia take on a somewhat different hue. Erdogan’s cooperation with Russia in certain areas is not a sign that he is Putin idiot, just as his opposition to Russia on other issues does not make Ankara the cornerstone against Moscow as its NATO allies want. On the contrary, the Erdogans double-edged sword underscores Ankara’s determination to be an independent and powerful player on the global stage on its own.

This is what makes the NATO debate so complicated how to deal with this troublesome ally. The Allies understand the value of Turkey and want to keep it inside, but Erdogan seems skeptical about whether NATO matters to Turkey. He does not want to back down from it, but his actions suggest he does not believe that an American-led international order and thus NATO increases Turkish power. Whatever happens between US and Turkish presidents in Belgium, Turkish leaders have and will continue to inform their NATO partners that the country will pursue its own goals, even if it means conflict with its allies. his.

Instead of embracing Turkish misbehavior as previous administrations have done, Biden seems to have opted for a different approach: working with Erdogan on areas of common interest, such as Ukraine and Black Sea security. but otherwise de-emphasizing what was once seen as a critical bilateral relationship.

The Biden-Erdogan meeting is likely to be as cold as the April reading, but the NATO summit will end as it began: with leaders still arguing over Ankara’s role in mitigating the withdrawal of alliances against Belarus, the issue The S-400 is likely to still be the unresolved and American suspicions of an important but difficult ally unchanged. In other words, Turkey is a problem and does not expect Biden or Erdogan to do much about it any time soon.