SQUARE KENNETT Americans want a good adventure.

And so, with the easing of travel restrictions to foreign nations now taking place, people are reserving flights abroad again.

Slowly but surely, or as people in Italy say, piano, piano that roughly translates to one step at a time.

Lawyer Jane Donze of East Marlborough Township traditionally travels each year to the US Virgin Islands, a U.S. territory And this May, she was able to return to her favorite island there, St. John.

My favorite moment was snorkeling with sea turtles the size of kitchen tables. That’s why I go every year, Donze said.

On May 13 the airport was not so crowded, said Donze of Philadelphia International Airport. When we returned on the 20th, the airport was packed. So after a few weeks, I noticed a big change, she said.

We have not traveled abroad yet. Hopefully we can say, said Elizabeth Moro, author of the new book The Civil Grace Project: The Pursuit of Common Land and a Former U.S. Congress Candidate.

My husband is a builder and I am in real estate, so we are really very busy, Moro said. Hopefully at some point we will be able to travel abroad again. We went to Maine for a while.

In the fall of 2019, Moro and her husband traveled to France for a trip of 1,677 miles. It was wonderful, Moro said of her French adventure with her husband.

We are eager to travel again and see other parts of the country and the world, she said.

Former East Fallowfield Police Chief Pete Mango, who now owns Signal Security of Octorara, said the last trip he made abroad was about 15 years ago while on a Caribbean cruise with his wife.

The Parkesburg resident said he and his wife are considering traveling abroad again this year to celebrate their 20th wedding anniversary.

About the value of visiting new places with his wife, Mango said, it is an opportunity to relax from everyday life as you know it. When you are at home there are many responsibilities and so on, but when you travel, you are able to leave some of these responsibilities in someone else’s lap. You are able to take some time off; Get away.

Not everyone anticipates traveling abroad in the near future.

We want to see things get better wherever we go, said Kennett Township Ted Trevarro about future travel plans with his wife, Sally. We could travel within the US, but we would not travel overseas.

Trevarro said in 2019 he and his wife traveled to Italy.

Regarding the value of traveling abroad, and referring to Italy, Trevarro noted that Italy represents another culture with a different language and Rome is home to a phenomenal historical record there. Just so much more than what they were used to being exposed to and learning from, that is hard to understand. It’s just an extraordinary experience.

I am 88 years old; I do not intend to travel abroad at all, said Ross Kershey, a legendary basketball teacher and coach in Coatesville.

These days, Kershey stays close to home. However, he said for 20 years he traveled consecutively to Bermuda each year from 1980 to 2000.

Bermuda is probably my favorite place on earth, Kershey said.