Japan backs Taiwan’s ‘Country’ remarks after warning from China





Japan has reiterated its official position in support of Chinese sovereignty over Taiwan after Beijing was angered by Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga by referring to the island as a country. On Friday, Prime Minister Katsunobu Kato’s secretary told a news conference that “Japan’s position is to maintain working relations with Taiwan at the non-governmental level” in line with the 1972 Japan-China Communication, the Associated Press reported. “This is our basic policy and there is no change in it,” Kato said. The agreement between Beijing and Tokyo had seen the latter sever official relations with Taiwan in favor of diplomatic ties with the People’s Republic of China. Japan has entertained informal relations with Taipei through informal channels, while Japanese officials have been cautious about referring to the self-governing island as a “region” rather than a country. Suga, who heads the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, provoked Beijing’s anger during a parliamentary session Wednesday in which he cited Taiwan between the “three countries” – alongside Australia and New Zealand – that imposed tougher measures on contain the spread of COVID-19. Opposition leader Yukio Edano of the Democratic Constitutional Party of Japan reportedly also referred to Taiwan as a country during the same Diet session. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin at a daily news conference accused Sugam of breaking “Japan’s long-standing promise not to consider Taiwan as a country,” adding that the Taiwan issue “has to do with the foundation.” political relations between China and Japan. “ Wang said China expressed “its strong dissatisfaction with the wrong remarks” and has “presented solemn representations” with Japan. “China wants Japan to make an immediate clarification to undo the damage it has already caused and to guarantee that a similar incident will never happen again,” he said, urging Tokyo to “diligently keep its promise. to be careful with his words and actions, and not to undermine China’s sovereignty in any way. “ Also Friday, Japan’s upper house of parliament passed a resolution urging the World Health Organization to include Taiwan in its meetings, citing its core expertise on COVID-19 measures, the AP reported. China has blocked the movement. On Friday, June 4, Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen thanked Japan for sending AstraZeneca COVID vaccines to the island, praising “Taiwan-Japan friendship based on shared values ​​and mutual support.” She also expressed gratitude to the US for including Taiwan among the recipients of vaccine donations through the global COVAX program. President Tsai Ing-wen had previously accused Beijing of blocking an agreement Taipei was negotiating to secure vaccines from Pfizer and BioNTech. China recently criticized a high-profile visit to Taiwan on Sunday by U.S. Senators Tammy Duckworth, Chris Coons and Dan Sullivan. Wang had warned the U.S. should be “cautious when dealing with the Taiwan issue and avoid sending any wrong signal to separatist forces” on the island.

