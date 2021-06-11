Image Source: PTI Delhi Traffic Police revises the maximum speed limit for motor vehicles. Check out the key details here

Delhi Traffic Police on Friday issued a new notice reviewing all previous orders regarding speed limit declarations for vehicles on the NCT roads of Delhi. In the order, the Delhi Traffic Police also noted that the unregulated movement of such vehicles on the roads of the national capital is endangering the lives of drivers as well as other passengers on the road.

In a notice signed by Satyawan Gautam, Delhi (traffic) deputy police commissioner, the department informed citizens about the revised maximum speed limits for different types of vehicles on Delhi roads. The new speed limits will take effect immediately, Delhi police informed.

The order will be published for the information of the general public in the official gazette and by placing a copy on the notice boards of the office of the entire Deputy District Commissioner of Police and all Police Stations in Delhi / New Delhi, reads the notice.

Relevant civil road maintenance agencies will set up relevant information signboards indicating speed limits in all prominent locations on the road / road extensions in their areas of jurisdiction for guidance and convenience of the road user / general public. . This order entered into force immediately on 8 June.

If a vehicle user violates the aforementioned speed limit but stays within 5% of the fixed rules, they will be justified, Delhi Police said. However, if a vehicle exceeds 5% of the fixed maximum speed limit, Delhi police will be informed of the offense under section 183 of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988, reads the notice.

Delhi Traffic Police revised the maximum speed limits

For cars, SUVs, taxis, cabins, the maximum speed limit is revised to 70 km per hour on the NH-48 (Formerly NH-8) from Parade Road / Gurgaon Road Crossing to the Delhi Gurgaon Border, DND Flyover Mayur and Vihar Road and NH-44 (Formerly NH-1) from Singhu Border to Sanjay Gandhi Transport Nagar, Noida TollRoad (Straight Road from Delhi to Toll Gates and from Toll Gate to turning points ), Saleemgarh Crossing Road)

Similarly, it was also revised to NH-9 (Formerly NH-24) from the Millennium Park to the Gazipur Border, NH-9 (Formerly NH-10) from Ghevra Xing to the Tikri Border, Route North Entrance from Red Light NSG to T-Point of north access and central backpack, central backbone road from Mahipalpur Chowk to Terminal III, IGI Airport.

A top speed of 60 km / h is described in stretches including NH-44 (Formerly NH-1) from Sanjay Gandhi Transport Nagar to Mukarba Chowk, Barapulla Nallah Road from Sarai Kale Khan to Aurobindo Marg Xing, Ring from Chandgi Ram Akhara on Azadpur Flyover via ISBT, Rajghat, ITO, Sarai Kale Khan, Ashram Chowk, AIIMS, DhaulaKuan / Naraina, Punjabi Bagh, Outer Ring from Modi Mill Flyover to Olaf Palme MargNH-8 Xing via Munirka.

The speed limit is also revised in the Outer Ring from Janakpuri District Center through Peeragarhi, Mukarba Xing through Burari Xing to Chandgi Ram Akhara, Pushta Road (Marginal Bandh Road) by Noida Border (Chilla Regulator) to the New Geeta Class Colony via Akshardham Flyover, Radisson Road from T-Point Radisson Hotel to Terminal-III, IGI Airport, Terminal-II, IGI Airport Road from point T of Terminal-II Road and Central Spina to Terminal-II, IGI Airport.

A top speed for cars at 50 km / h on NH-44 (Formerly NH-1) from Mukarba Chowk to Azadpur Chowk, Ring from Azadpur to Chandgi Ram Akhara via Model Town, Kingsway Camp, Mall Road, NH-9 (More see NH- 10) from Punjabi Bagh to Ghevra Xing, All arterial roads in the areas between the Ring and the Outer Ring, beyond the Outer Ring, within the Ring and the entire Trans Yamuna area (except the roads specifically mentioned in the table).

Maximum speed limit category for vehicles:

i) Vehicles of category M1 (passenger vehicles containing not more than 8 seats in addition to the driver’s seat eg Cars, Jeeps, Taxi / Cab):

The maximum speed limit for these vehicle categories has been announced as 70/60 Kmph for high speed / access controlled road as some stretches of National Highways passing through NCT Delhi, Noida

Tollona Street, Saleemgarh Bypass Road, Barapullah Nallah, North Entrance Road, Central Spine Road, Ring Road, Outer Ring Road, Pusta Road, IGI Airport Road, etc.

For all other arterial routes in the areas between the Ring and the Outer Ring, beyond the Outer Ring, within the Ring and the entire Trans Yamuna area, it is 50 Kmph. After due consideration, the Committee suggested that the speed limit for the same class of vehicles could be the same, ie the same speed limit for private cars and taxis and so on. Now, the maximum speed limit for taxis / cabins is announced to the same extent as private cars.

ii) Two wheels: – The two-wheel speed limits are now separately announced as 50 Kmph on roads where the car speed is 50 Kmph and 60 Kmph on roads where it is 70/60 Kmph.

iii) Vehicles of category M2 and M3 (LMV up to 7.5 tons) (passenger vehicles containing nine or more seats in addition to the driver’s seat): – The maximum speed limit for these categories of vehicles has been announced as 50 Kmph on roads where the car speed is 50 Kmph and 60 Kmph on roads where it is 70/60 Kmph.

iv) All other transport vehicles: Maximum speed limits for all types of transport vehicles [excluding M1 / M2 & M3 (LMVs) Category vehicles] including Gramin Sewa vehicles, TSR, Phat-Phat Sewa, Quadricycle and Category N (freight vehicles) has been reported as 40 Kmph / hour.

v) Residential Areas / Markets, Service Lane, etc.: For small roads within all Residential / Commercial Markets and service / service lanes roads, the maximum speed limit has been announced as 30 Kmph.

vi) Flight rings: – The maximum speed limit for flight loops has been announced as 40 km per hour adding to the safety of road users.

