I will not be harassed: expert who helped spark war crimes speaks out after Dutton criticism | Brereton Report

The military sociologist, whose interviews with Australian special forces soldiers helped spark a lengthy investigation into alleged war crimes, has promised she will not be harassed or intimidated.

Dr Samantha Crompvoets who has faced criticism from Secretary of Defense Peter Dutton about a new planned book also said Friday that she believed the response to the Brereton investigation had become political and the trend was not helpful.

“I’m non-political about raising issues that I consider to be significantly jeopardizing the reputation and capability of our defense force, she said at a conference hosted by the Australian Institute for Strategic Policy.

Without mentioning anyone, she added: For those who want to silence me or my work, I will not worry or fear. Cultural change must happen.

Crompvoets is currently seeking approval through government processes for her upcoming book, Blood Lust, Faith and Guilt, which is expected to hit the market next month. She has faced criticism from several politicians, including Dutton, and a number of media outlets.

While Crompvoets has claimed that it is not an indicator book and is based on materials in the public domain, Dutton has said he has real concerns about the whole situation.

The defense minister told 2 GB radio last week that he had sought some legal advice and he did not think the Crompvoets company would be awarded any more defense contracts.

Crompvoets said on Friday she had recently written a book that may or may not be published next month and that she had received enough attention.

She said she had had the privilege of working closely with the Defense on cultural issues for more than a decade, adding: What was intended to be a fairly straightforward project in 2015 became something much bigger when individuals began to revealed to me the alleged crimes committed by Australian Troops in Afghanistan.

She said cultural reform could easily be ridiculed if defined as an agenda of social justice, but she claimed that a failure to learn the lessons of the past would pose significant risks to the ADF’s ability to fight.

Defense culture reform has never really been about political correctness or a smart agenda whatever it is, she said. It has been to ensure that the people of Defense its soldiers, sailors, aviators, public servants are set up to succeed and thrive and to be an effective fighting force.

The Brereton investigation found credible evidence to implicate 25 current or former ADF personnel in the alleged unlawful killing of 39 individuals and the cruel treatment of two others. The newly established Special Investigative Office will review the evidence before possible prosecution.

Crompvoets said she understood why people wanted to move on from alleged war crimes stories, to regulate morale, to better understand and respond to veterans ’health.

And as someone with a partner currently in the hospital, undergoing treatment for combat-related PTSD, I understand, she said. War crimes allegations are really unpleasant.

Crompvoets said failing to properly understand and speak out on war crimes charges would be a grave injustice to the brave men and women who came forward and told their stories, with everything they had to lose professionally and personally.

Failure to understand why these may have occurred and ensuring that the same environmental and other factors do not conspire again to allow this to happen is a risk, she said.

His danger to our national security, to our international reputation, and to our collective national psyche.

When he chaired the same Aspi conference the day before, Dutton said he meant what he said about the government that had the backbone of Australian defense force personnel.

Dutton said hundreds of veterans had taken their own lives after returning from conflict zones in the Middle East. There was a moral issue we needed to address, Dutton said. I do not want us to forget Brereton’s lessons, but in the same way we would not dive into it.