Scotland should be able to meet the covidium vaccine target by the end of July, despite Pfizer’s “tight” supply





Supply of the Pfizer coronavirus stroke in the UK is “tight” but “stable”, according to Vaccine Minister Nadhim Zahawi. Yesterday, Scottish health secretary Humza Yousaf wrote to UK health chief Matt Hancock about his concerns about the supply of the Pfizer vaccine. In his letter he urged Hancock to take steps to ensure that Scotland could meet its goal of vaccinating the entire adult population by the end of July. Due to the decision by the JCVI (Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunization), the use of the Oxford Astrazeneca stroke should only be used for those over 40 years of age. Responding to Yousaf earlier today Zahawi acknowledged that Pfizer supply would be tight but insisted that Scotland would be able to meet its target by the end of July.





(Image: PA)

He told LBC: “I’m absolutely sure, and I’m talking to Humza about this, that we’re going to be able to deliver the Pfizer vaccines that Scotland needs to be able to meet its targets by the end of July as a UK target “ Asked if it will be “tight” in the coming weeks, he said: “It will be, no doubt. Every time I have come to your show I have said that the determining factor as far as gun vaccine is concerned is supply. “And supply remains limited but stable, and Pfizer have done an excellent job of being consistent in their delivery schedule.” In the letter to Hancock, Yousaf wrote: “I appreciate that we are all doing what we can in this regard, but I am aware that recent changes from JCVI to the role of AstraZeneca have put added pressure on our supply of Pfizer in in particular. What do you think Get in touch by leaving a comment below. “The latest supply forecast would indicate that Pfizer will be particularly tight in the coming weeks and as a result the program will not be able to accelerate as much as I would like. “I know the Vaccine Task Force and colleagues at BEIS are working very hard to maximize the volumes of all supplies including Pfizer. “Nevertheless, I would be grateful to discuss what more could be done to further increase the supply available in the coming weeks to support efforts to deliver the program on pace. “I would naturally be happy to discuss this in the Ministerial call of our next 4 nations if this would be helpful.” To subscribe to the Daily Record Politics, click here.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos