



More than two centuries after his predecessor was ousted from Cornwall for theft and sent to Australia with hundreds of other convicts, Scott Morrison returned to the area on Friday as Australia’s prime minister. It has been a long time since one of my families was in Cornwall, said Mr. Morrison in a speech in Perth on Wednesday before traveling to meet with other world leaders at the Group of 7 conference. While the issues of the day were at the center of his agenda as a guest guest at the summit, it was also an unusual homecoming. The main location of the collection, Carbis Bay, is about 60 miles from the market in Launceston where its predecessor, William Roberts, stole five pounds and a half yarn in 1786, according to Australian Associated Press.

Mr Morrison said Mr Roberts was his fifth great-grandfather. He stole some yarn in Cornwall and the rest is history, Mr Morrison said. More than 200 years from it, so it will be interesting to get back there. Mr. Roberts was part of a group of over 1,400 people who sailed on 11 ships from Portsmouth, England on May 13, 1787 as part of the infamous First Fleet transporting military leaders, sailors and convicts around the world. A wide variety of people made up this legendary First Fleet, according to the National Geographical Society. Military and government officials, along with their wives and children, led the group. Sailors, cooks, masons and other workers hoped to create new lives in the new colony. The First Fleet involved more than 700 convicts beginning what it would be more than 80 years Britains sent convicts to serve their sentences in New South Wales, now a state in southeastern Australia. Britain sent more than 160,000 convicts to Australia at the time, and it is estimated that around 20 per cent of Australians today can trace their descent to them. Mr Morrison is not the first Australian leader to trace his roots to a convict. Geneologists traced the family line of former Prime Minister Kevin Rudds to an English woman who barely escaped the executioner loop. In 1788, Mary Wade’s fifth paternal great-grandmother, Mr. Rudds was convicted in Old Bailey in London of robbing an 8-year-old girl of her dress and underwear in a bathroom.

Ms. Wade is said to have stated at her trial: I was in a good mood that I had slammed her down the toilet. I wish I had done so. She was sentenced to be hanged by the neck until she died, but her sentence was commuted and she was sent to Australia.

