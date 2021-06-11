



The new group will lead the fight against global corruption

TI-SH.BA Welcomes the Bipartisan Group A Press Release from the US Office of International Transparency

June 10, 2021 Today, a bipartisan group of members of the U.S. House of Representatives will launch the Congressional Caucus on Foreign Corruption and Kleptocracy in a virtual start event. The new group will focus on fighting global corruption and “kleptocracy”, an authoritarian model of governance in which foreign officials use corruption strategically to maintain their power and increase their influence in key regions and countries of the world. . The founding chairs and vice-presidents are respectively representatives Tom Malinowski (D-NJ) and John Curtis (R-UT), and Bill Keating (D-MA) and Brian Fitzpatrick (R-PA). The US Office of International Transparency recently unveiled a comprehensive plan to fight global corruption, and Transparency International has done documented an increase in authoritarianism globally on the verge of a pandemic. Transparency Internationals The U.S. Office issued the following statement on the launch of the Congressional Caucus on Foreign Corruption and Kleptocracy: The US leadership is critical in fighting the growing threats of corruption and kleptocracy across the globe. The Congressional Caucus on Foreign Corruption and Kleptocracy is a clear recognition of the importance, power, and impact of a U.S. bipartisan effort in fighting global corruption. Corrupt leaders have taken advantage of the pandemic, resulting in real-world consequences for all those in need of urgent help. Stolen and misappropriated aid funding, the scourge of pandemic media reporting, and attempts to appropriate or dismantle democratic and rule of law institutions are all features of foreign corruption today. New historic anti-corruption legislation passed by Congress on January 1 shows that growing concerns raised by global corruption transcend the political and ideological spectrum. We welcome the bilateral nature of the Commission Group and look forward to working closely with the Commission Group on an ambitious global and internal anti-corruption agenda. We also want to recognize the Chairs and Vice-Chairmen of the House of Representatives Malinowski, Curtis, Keating and Fitzpatrick for their leadership in taking on this battle. ### Transparency International is the world’s largest anti-corruption coalition. We give voice to victims and witnesses of corruption and work with governments, businesses and citizens to stop the abuse of trusted power. In collaboration with national chapters in more than 100 countries, we are leading the fight to turn our vision of a corruption-free world into reality. Our US office focuses on preventing damage caused by illicit finances, strengthening political integrity, and promoting a positive U.S. role in global anti-corruption initiatives. Through a combination of research, advocacy and policy, we engage with stakeholders to increase public awareness of corruption and to hold institutions and individuals accountable. Relevant resources Media contact Scott Greytak, Director of Advocacy, US Office of International Transparency

Phones: +1 614-668-0258

Email: [email protected]

Twitter: @TransparencyUSA

