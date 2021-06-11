Biden wants the G-7 to unite against China. Beijing trade wars are helping.

For Biden, the meeting is a chance to build a united front with European allies and Japan to turn against China’s trade practices, a key board on its diplomatic platform. Europe is also eager to unite after four years of former President Donald Trumps, the only foreign policy.

With this accusation, China seems to be playing into his hands.

Beijing’s aggressive diplomacy has already prompted the European Union to re-evaluate a major investment deal signed with Beijing just as Biden was taking office, a move that at the time was seen as a big blow to the plans of the new presidents for the revival of trans-Atlantic relations.

In March, the EU and the UK imposed sanctions on China for human rights abuses against Uighur Muslims in Xinjiang province, prompting Beijing to respond with penalties to EU and British lawmakers, academics and think tanks. Shortly thereafter, The EU awaited its investment agreement.

Clearly China’s safe standing on the global stage has disappointed a number of our trading partners and made them take a step back and rethink their stance towards China, and in some cases bring them closer to the US, Wendy said. Cutler, Managing Director at the Asia Association and a former U.S. Deputy Commercial Representative.

China’s aggression against its neighbors is even greater, diplomats note. After Australia questioned the origins of the Covid-19 pandemic at the World Health Organization, China responded with a litany of trade restrictions against its exports. He also made a list of political demands, such as recognition of much-contested territorial claims in the South China Sea.

Australia is a guinea pig for this new strategy, Sen. Matt Pottinger, Trump’s former deputy national security adviser, told senators. Beingshte being used against other countries as well and one of those they plan to use against the United States if and when they get to the point where they no longer believe they need access to our capital and our technology.

Biden wants to take advantage of Beijing’s confrontational behavior. Broadly, the administration hopes to unite the G-7 nations on a host economic issue so that they can vote in a bloc in larger groups, such as the G-20 or the World Trade Organization.

The administration has already scored a victory by gaining initial support from the G-7 for a minimum corporate tax rate of 15 percent, which would help unify their economies. Leaders will also unveil a new climate-friendly infrastructure fund to combat China’s $ 1 trillion Belt and Road Initiative involving 140 nations.

President Joe Biden, right, speaks with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson during their meeting ahead of the G-7 summit. | Toby Melville / Pool Photos via AP

The atmosphere is that trans-Atlantic cooperation is back in business after Trumps four years, said Ho-fung Hung, a professor of sociology at Johns Hopkins University who focuses on China. “Even if the G-7 nations cannot agree on concrete action during their first Biden-era summit, a statement or gesture by a united front to deal with China will be possible,” he said. .

The US will also sign a new one EU-proposed Trade and Technology Council. While some details are still being shown, National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said Monday that nations will focus on aligning our approaches to trade and technology so that democracies and no one else but China or other autocracies write the rules. for trade and technology for the 21st century.

In addition to those actions, the Biden administration wants to unite its trading partners in a common approach to combating China’s world-leading steel and aluminum production. U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai has made an international deal a precondition for lifting Trump tariffs on steel and aluminum pushed by U.S. allies and importers.

I think overcapacity is a very important issue that needs to be addressed, Cutler said, especially if the US and the EU are trying to find a way to remove tariffs in these two sectors.

As the administration appears to be making progress in ranking allies against Beijing, experts point out that their impact on the Chinese economy is limited. They note that most of Chinas steel and aluminum exports go to developing countries, so tariffs coordinated by the G-7 nations will not do much harm to Chinese production.

This work cannot be completed in the G-7 because it is not the proper configuration of seats, Cutler added. But the G-7 can build momentum to deal with serious excess capacity in steel and aluminum.

The G-7’s ability to combat the China Belt and Roads Initiative may be even more limited. Although the size and design of the new Clean Green Infrastructure program the G-7 will propose is still being finalized, Sullivan said Monday that he would prioritize funding for climate-friendly projects including strict transparency and standards. of supervision.

Borrowing experts welcome those rules, but beware that they can also make loans from the Green Green program less attractive compared to money from Belt and Road, which usually pushes host country standards, often ignoring environmental and social protections. .

The new initiative is stuck between a rock and a difficult place, said Kevin Acker, research manager at the Hopkins Research China-Africa Initiative. If he joins too many wires with his loans, he risks lending projects to Chinese lenders.

The Clean Green Initiative can still attract interested nations if its participants throw new money into the fund and subsidize interest rates so that they fall below those offered by Chinese lenders.

It may also include local labor and content provisions, challenging Belt and Road practice to require Chinese contractors to build projects. But for now, it is unclear whether G-7 members are planning new funding or simply reusing programs already in the books.

They will have to find the money if they want to offer a real alternative, Acker said.