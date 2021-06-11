Dogs trapped in a giant Mexican pit were rescued after four days





Two dogs were rescued from a giant pit in which they fell on a farm in Mexico on Thursday as it grew in size and began swallowing a nearby house. The diving pit in the state of Puebla, Mexico, which now has the same size as an American football field, was formed in late May on a farm in the town of Juan C. Bonilla. A house began to be swallowed up by the sinking pit, prompting the family that owns it to be evacuated after locals were warned to stay away from the area, State Governor Miguel Barbosa Huerta told a news conference on May 31st. Two dogs, Spike and Spay, fell on a ledge inside the crater on Monday after crossing a safety line set around it, according to the Mexico News Daily. They were trapped for about four days. Spike and Spay fell into the hole while playing near the crater. The dive pit now stands about 400 feet wide in some places and 150 feet deep. The Puebla state government said in a statement that the dogs had been fed during the week but were initially unable to be rescued as the area was considered too dangerous as the hole collapsed, according to the Associated Press. On Thursday afternoon, officers from the local fire department rescued Spike and Spay from the ledge on the side of the hole that was about 50 feet below the ground. Firefighters descended into the pit using a ladder, while their colleagues pulled the dogs to safety using ropes. The local government Facebook page shared video footage and photos of the rescue and its aftermath showing the dogs in veterinary care. The government confirmed that the dogs were safe, following their checks. In a statement as firefighters struggled to rescue Spike and Spay, the government said: “We reiterate our commitment to animal welfare by protecting human life.” An investigation has been launched by local authorities to determine the reason for the formation of the pit pit. On Friday, May 14, a dog was rescued in Georgia and reunited with its owner after being found trapped at the bottom of a giant hole. Cobb County Animal Services revealed in social media posts that the dog was discovered by local resident Ty McIntyre at the bottom of the large man-made pit. The agency found that McIntyre discovered the dog while inspecting the property during a visit, before he then called authorities to help rescue the animal. “Thank you Mr. Ty McIntyre for finding this sweet dog. Cobb County Animal Services wrote in an Instagram post.” The owner was found a little later. “Great teamwork from everyone.” Newsweek has contacted the Puebla state government for comment.

