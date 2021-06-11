ILO: Let us act now to end child labor

Like millions of children in East Africa, Molly Namirembem, a former child laborer and now Ugandan activist, worked in Agriculture from a young age. Molly was 11 years old when she started working on a tea plantation in her country. She recalls the horrible working conditions and hours, which left her developing body and mind under strain.

An orphan, Molly had few prospects for a healthy lifestyle, did not bother with a good education and was forced to work for her livelihood. Fortunately, she escaped child labor and is now one of the continents led by former child labor activists.

Not all children trapped in child labor are as lucky as Molly. World Day Against Child Labor, June 12, was intended to serve as a catalyst for the growing worldwide movement against child labor, reflected in a large number of ratifications of ILO Convention no. 182on Worst Forms of Child Labor and ILO Convention no. 138 on Minimum Age for Employment.

Child labor continues to be a global issue that does not allow children to meet their potential. Millions of girls and boys are barred from healthy childhood and living outside of their dreams because of exploitation through child labor.

According to a recent report by the International Labor Organization (ILO) and UNICE, Child labor: Global 2020 estimates, trends and the way forward, the number of children in child labor has risen to 160 million worldwide, an increase of 8.4 million children in the last four years with millions more at risk due to the impacts of COVID-19.

New ratings are a wake-up call. We can not stand by while a new generation of children is put at risk, said ILO Director-General Guy Ryder. Comprehensive social protection allows families to keep their children in school even in the face of economic hardship. Increased investment in rural development and decent work in agriculture is essential. We are at a key moment and a lot depends on how we react. This is a time for commitment and renewed energy, to turn the corner and break the cycle of poverty and child labor.

Of these children, more than half are exposed to the worst forms of child labor such as working in hazardous environments, slavery or other forms of forced labor, illegal activities such as drug trafficking and prostitution, as well as involvement in armed conflicts.

Significant steps have been taken towards achieving the Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 8.7, which calls on all countries to ensure the prevention and elimination of the worst forms of child labor and, by 2025, to provide end of child labor in all its forms.

Against this background it is the ILO that launched the first World Day Against Child Labor in 2002 as a way to highlight the plight of these children.

This special day gathers the support of individual governments and that of the social partners of the ILO, civil society and others, including schools, youth and women groups, and the media, in the campaign against child labor.

Child Labor in Tanzania

Tanzania has made progress in efforts to eliminate the worst forms of child labor from the policy level. The Tanzanian government has designated specialized coordinating bodies in both Continent and Zanzibar to address child labor issues. These bodies include: the National Anti-Trafficking Committee (ATC) and the National Anti-Trafficking Secretariat (ATS), the National Child Labor Education Task Force, the Zanzibar Child Labor Steering Committee and the National Defense Steering Committee.

However, child labor remains a challenge. According to the ILO report Child Labor and the Fair Labor Fair Deficit for Youth in Tanzania, child labor in Tanzania continues to affect about 4.2 million children aged 517, about 29 percent of this age group, a portion that has changed little over the past decade. These numbers clearly show that the battle against child labor is far from over in the country, and that efforts need to be intensified and accelerated in order for the goal of eliminating child labor to be achieved in the near possible future.

About one in four children aged 513 (25 percent), almost 2.8 million in absolute terms, are in child labor. The Geita and Manyara regions are found to have the highest child labor rates (56 percent and 53 percent, respectively). At the other end of the spectrum are the Mbeya and Njombe regions, both with 7 percent of children involved in child labor, and the Dar es Salaam region, where the incidence of child labor is only 1 percent.

The vast majority of child labor is found in family-based agriculture. Nearly 95 percent of child labor is in the agricultural sector and almost 93 percent in family wage labor. Children at work for children aged 513 record very long hours, increasing exposure to risks in the workplace and limiting their study time and leisure time. Weekly working hours average 20 hours for the 513 age group as a whole, increasing to 25 hours for children over the age of 11 years.

Addressing child labor in tobacco-growing communities in Tabora, Tanzania

The ILO, in cooperation with the Tanzanian government, has pledged to address child labor in the tobacco-producing Tabora region. Efforts to end the child in Tabora are supported by the Regional Commissioner (RC) who is the advocate of child protection activities in the region. His office with the support of the ILO through the project entitled Addressing Short Work Deficits in the Tobacco Sector, among others, child labor actors have funded radio-based training programs called Tabora Darasa Plus. These programs aired in the classroom as sessions for students who are at home due to reasonable COVID-19 lessons from those in preschool to form four throughout the week. Programs are broadcast on community radios and have reached approximately 50-60% of students in the region during this period when schools are closed. Thus, helping children continue to learn during the pandemic.

Children working in tobacco cultivation perform many different activities depending on a production cycle lasting approximately nine months from August / September to May / June in Tanzania.

While many children participate in most activities such as growing and transplanting, plucking weeds, and using manure, there are other tasks that are mostly undertaken by children 15 years of age or older. These include field preparation and stamping, construction of sheds and barns, cutting of firewood trees, packaging, curing and spraying.

The additional economic shocks and school closures caused by COVID-19 mean that children already in child labor may work longer hours or in worse conditions, while many more may be forced into worse forms of work. of children due to work and loss of income among families in need.

While children work in open smoking areas, they have to endure great heat from sunlight. Children also spend many hours chaining and grading tobacco in improvised non-sanitary sheds with little ventilation.

Children work without protective equipment such as special clothing, gloves and respirators when handling fertilizers, pesticides and tobacco leaves. Most of the work is done manually using tools such as hoes, shovels, choppers, axes, knives and cans, which is tedious and can cause harm to children.

End of habit

Tanzania was one of the first countries in the world to implement a national part-time program to eliminate the Worst Forms of Child Labor. The first Time Bound program was launched in Continental Tanzania in 2001 and a revised National Action Plan to Eliminate the Worst Forms of Child Labor was launched in 2009. A New National Strategy for the Elimination of Child Labor (2018- 2022) has been launched to guide national efforts against child labor over the next four years. The strategy is designed within a general vision of a Tanzania, in which children live free from child labor and its worst forms while enjoying their rights in a safe environment. The National Strategy identifies seven strategies to eliminate child labor: Increase compliance with labor standards; Strengthening multi-sectoral coordination and cooperation; Strengthening family incomes by empowering men, women and children with heads of households; Integration of comprehensive social protection systems; Improving access to alternative forms of education for all children in need; Institutionalized mechanisms for rehabilitation and social integration for children drawn from child labor and its worst forms; and Raising public awareness of the impact of child labor and its worst forms. In the following discussion, some of these strategies will be further articulated.

Tanzania’s vision of free child labor is also supported by the National Cost Action Plan for the Most Vulnerable Children, which contains a number of intervention strategies designed to positively impact the lives and well-being of the most vulnerable children. countries.

According to ILO National Program Coordinator Maridadi Phanuel, the United Republic of Tanzania has made commendable efforts to address child labor. It has ratified the ILO two Basic Conventions Minimum Age Convention, 1973 (No. 138) and Worst Forms of Child Labor, 1999 (No. 182). Much effort has been made to strengthen the legal and policy framework to address child labor.

Phanuel submits that in 2004 Tanzania passed the Employment and Labor Relations Act, now Chap. 366 RE 2019 (ELRA) until, among others, make provisions on basic labor rights and set basic employment standards. The ELRA, which is in force in mainland Tanzania, bans child labor and forced labor.

Phanuel further clarifies that the Tanzanian Government has also developed a series of action plans to address child labor. These include: the 2009 National Action Plan for the Elimination of Child Labor (adopted to prevent and respond to the worst forms of child labor), the National Action Plan for the Prevention and Elimination of Violence against Women and Children 2001- 2015, the National Action Plan for the Prevention and Response to Violence against Children 2013-2016, and the National Cost Action Plan for the Most Vulnerable Children 2013-2017. The National Strategy for the Elimination of Child Labor 2018-2022 is currently being implemented, adds Phanuel.

He also clarifies that, regulations and guidelines have been put in place to make these laws functional. For special mention, these laws and regulations made further provide for lawful environments in which children can be employed and protected from any form of child labor.

According to Phanuel, the ILO Office for the United Republic of Tanzania is supporting its constituent government, employers ‘and workers’ organizations to implement various programs to end child labor in the country. Such programs include: implementing plans and strategies to prevent and eliminate child labor; collecting and disseminating data for proper planning and reporting; increase the capacity of ingredients to prevent and respond to child labor; and strengthening the capacity of labor inspectorates to enforce labor laws.

In addition to all the crusades taken, basic education, social protection, public awareness, social mobilization and advocacy building on the foundation provided by comprehensive child labor legislation and a strong evidence base are highly recommended as an ideal approach to eradicating a vice at a stop.