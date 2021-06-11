HC launches judicial investigation into demolition of Malwani building in Mumbai | Mumbai News





MUMBAI: The Bombay High Court on Friday launched a judicial investigation into the incident of the collapse of a building in the Malwani area of ​​Mumbai, which took 12 lives.

She said the incident proved that there was absolute lawlessness in the municipal neighborhoods in Mumbai as well as its neighboring areas.

At least 12 people, including eight children, were killed and seven others injured after two floors of a three-story apartment building collapsed into an adjacent bungalow in Malwani on the outskirts of Mumbai late Wednesday night.

A bank of Chief Justice Dipankar Datta and Justice GS Kulkarni instructed the investigation commissioner to submit the preliminary report of the incident by June 24th.

Stoli said he was extremely saddened by the incident, in which eight innocent children lost their lives.

The court said that those responsible in the respective municipal neighborhood should be held accountable.

He further noted that between May 15 and June 10 this year, four incidents of building collapse were reported in Mumbai and its neighboring areas, in which a total of 24 people died.

“What is happening? How much life will be lost? What kind of buildings are these? Were they identified as dangerous or illegal, but were they not destroyed or were they not identified?” Tha HC.

“You (municipal authorities) cannot play with people’s lives. We must hold those in charge of the respective neighborhood accountable. Eight innocent children died on the first day of the rain,” he said.

HC said there was no will among civilian officials to control cases of illegal construction, or to destroy illegal structures.

“This is nothing but illegality. You can understand the pain we are facing due to the death of people, including innocent children,” the high court said.

“This pain must be felt by corporations. We are shocked. This is a man-made catastrophe and nothing else. Every monsoon must happen. Why can’t it be prevented?” asked the high court.

The bench was heading a PIL he had started suo motu (on its own) last year after a building collapse incident in Bhiwandi in Thane district.

While PIL was not originally scheduled for a hearing on Friday, the bench requested its production after receiving suo motu knowledge of the incident in Malwani.

KL will resume the hearing on June 24.

Earlier in the day, the high court also asked the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to ascertain the context in which Mayor Kishori Pednekar had referred to a previous HC order while answering questions about the Malwani building collapse incident.

A bench led by Chief Justice Dipankar Datta led senior adviser Anil Sakhre, who represents the BMC, to inspect video footage of the aforementioned conversation between Pednekar and media figures, and to inform the court of the context in which she had made the statement.

The Supreme Court referred to a news report published in a regional newspaper on Friday in which Pednekar was quoted as referring to a high court ruling ordering the eviction and demolition of buildings during the pandemic as one of the factors behind the incident. of Malvan.

“We will not tolerate the policy of demolishing buildings. We have said that if a building is dangerous or dilapidated, then the relevant authority should go to the court for demolition,” the high court said.

“We are surprised that despite giving corporations the freedom to go to court, corporations are blaming us. You do not take action against buildings on time and then the blame shifts to us,” HC said.

The observations came as a full-fledged bank led by CJ Datta had gathered to extend interim orders passed by several courts across the state until July 9th.

These interim orders include a stance taken by the high court on the eviction of citizens, the demolition of residential buildings, and so on. The stance was given to protect the interest of citizens during the pandemic. However, at the time, the HPP had made it clear that if there was an emergency, or if a building was considered unsafe and had to be demolished, the relevant municipal authorities were free to contact the HPP for permission to do so.

HC said 24×7 had remained available throughout the pandemic, and yet no authority had approached her for demolition permits.

“Please find out the context of her (Mayor) statement. Is there any video recording? Inspect the recording. If she feels her statement is distorted, let her say so. Get instructions,” HC said.

BMC adviser Sakhre said, A live interview was going on and some questions were being asked. Her answer was taken out of context.

HC then requested a transcript of the interview in question and said he would skip it.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos