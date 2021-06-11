Why WHO is warning of a Covid fall increase across Europe





The World Health Organization (WHO) has warned that there is a high risk of a deadly Covid-19 autumn resurgence in Europe this fall, despite the continental vaccine campaign recovering after a stuttering start. Despite the rapidly increasing vaccination rate in recent months, the United Nations health authority has warned that the region is by no means out of danger in the fight against the pandemic because vaccination levels are not yet high enough. The Irish Times reports. The WHO said that although 30% of people in Europe have received at least one dose and 17% are fully vaccinated, coverage was still far from sufficient to protect the region from a resurgence and many of the vulnerable populations over the age of 60 remain vulnerable, he says Guardian. Despite a drop in infections, hospitalizations and deaths across the UK and EU, WHO Regional Director for Europe Hans Kluge has urged people and governments to continue to show caution and common sense in the coming months. . Weve been here before. Last summer, cases gradually increased to younger age groups, then shifted to older age groups, leading to a devastating loss of life in the fall and winter of 2020. Let’s not make that mistake again, Kluge said . Announcing a new WHO information campaign called Summer Sense, Kluge went on to say that he wanted to encourage Europeans to enjoy summer, adding: If you want to travel, think about the need. If you decide to do it safely. Governments should also use a better epidemiological situation to further increase testing, tracking, hospital capacity and learn lessons from last year, he warned. Nations across Europe have begun to lift restrictions as the more transmissible Delta variant continues to spread around the world. France has eased the curfew in the evening and changed the rules in cafes, restaurants, shops and gyms, while Italy and Belgium have reopened bars and restaurants for outdoor service and schools have returned to normal in Germany. Katy Smallwood, a senior WHO emergency officer, told The Guardian that the UN agency was concerned about crucial evidence of significantly higher transmissions from the Delta variant, adding: Weve seen initial grounds for increased risk of hospitalization, and we have seen some evidence of immune leakage, especially after only one will vaccine. The UK government will announce on Monday whether the final phase of the roadmap from the blockade will continue as planned on June 21st.

