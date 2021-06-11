Discovery of girls’ bodies sparks nationwide protests in Spain | Spain





Protests against gender-based violence will be held across Spain following the discovery of the body of a six-year-old girl, who is suspected of being killed by her father and thrown into the sea. An increase in domestic violence cases has coincided with the end of state of emergency restrictions in Spain last month. On Thursday afternoon, search teams in search of the two sisters, which were taken by their father in late April, found the body of the eldest child, Olivia, six. She was found inside a sports bag, weighted with an anchor, at a depth of 1,000 meters about three miles (5 km) off the coast of her home island of Tenerife. A similar but empty bag was found nearby by an oceanographic research vessel equipped with a specialized hydropower plant. Officers from Spain Guardia the civilian police force is continuing to search for Olivia’s one-year-old sister, Anna, and for the girls ’father, Toms Gimeno. Their mother, Beatriz Zimmerman, told officers her ex-husband had called to tell her she would never see the girls again after he picked them up on April 27th. The case has shocked and angered Spain. The prime minister, Pedro Snchez, said on Twitter Thursday evening: I can not imagine the pain of little Anna’s mother and Olivia, who were missing in Tenerife, given the horrific news we just had. I am sending a hug, my love and all my family, which today shows solidarity with Beatriz and her loved ones. Irene Montero, who serves as minister of equality in the Socialist-led coalition government of the Snchezs, also sent her condolences and attacked what she called the vague violence of the issue. There are no words to help Beatriz in this moment of terrible pain, she said on Twitter. This violence against women who are mothers to hit them where it hurts the most is a national issue. We are here to do whatever it takes. Hours later, Montero also offered her sympathy for the family of a teenager, 17-year-old Roco Caz, who is thought to have been 18th wife to be killed by a partner or ex-partner in Spain this year. Thursday evening, 23-year-old ex-boyfriend Cazs has confessed to her murder in the southern region of Seville. Ever since the Spanish government began recording gender-based homicide in 2003, it recorded the homicide of 1,095 women. Since 2013, 39 children have been killed in cases of domestic violence. In the five weeks since the Spains Covid-19 state of emergency was lifted on May 9, 10 women have been killed by current or former partners. Experts suggest that the increase may be due to women trying to escape abusive situations after the blockage ends. On Friday, Victoria Rosell, the government delegate against gender-based violence, told Spanish radio: Wed warned that gender-based violence was one pandemic over another. As we passed the Covid-19 pandemic, we were seeing what was beneath it. The rise of murders and the discovery of Olivia’s body has prompted one wave of urgent protests which will take place outside the city halls throughout Spain on Friday evening under slogans such as If you touch one of us, you touch all of us.







