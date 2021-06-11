China punishes 27 officials after deadly ultramarathon





China has punished 27 government officials responsible for last month’s ultramarathon deaths, the state-run People’s Daily said on Friday, one of the world’s deadliest sports tragedies in recent history. Twenty-one people died of hypothermia when extremely cold weather suddenly descended on a government-run 100km marathon on May 22 in the rugged northwestern province of Gansu. Read more The head of Jingtai County, where the race was held, was fired from her post, the Daily Daily reported, citing a press conference by investigators. Other organizers held accountable included the mayor and the head of the Communist Party of Baiyin City, which has jurisdiction over Jingtai. Other penalties imposed on officials included major assessments of weaknesses and disciplinary warnings. Li Zuobi, Jingtai county party chief, fell from his apartment building on June 9 and died, state media reported, adding that police have ruled out the murder while Li’s death was still under investigation. It was not clear whether Li’s death was related to the ultramarathon or not. Investigators said the tragedy was a public safety incident brought on by extreme weather including strong winds, heavy rain and diving temperatures, as well as unprofessional organization and operation. China’s sports administration said last week that all high-risk sporting events without a supervisory body, established rules and clear safety standards had been suspended. Prohibited activities include mountain and desert trail sports, hand-flying and ultra-long-distance running. Our standards: Principles of Trust of Thomson Reuters.

