‘Not an expert’: SC refuses to order Covid loan moratorium





The Supreme Court on Friday said the courts are not experts in financial matters and have a written request seeking to ease the new loan moratorium, extend the timeframe under the restructuring scheme and temporarily discontinue the NPA declaration by banks in between. second Covid-19 wave A bench composed of Judges Ashok Bhushan and MR Shah said: “We acknowledge that we are not experts in financial matters. We cannot foresee financial implications. These matters are in the realm of policy decisions.” Stoli stressed that it is up to the government to assess the situation and make the right decisions. Stoli was hearing a petition filed by attorney Vishal Tiwari seeking relief for borrowers during the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic and blockade. The applicant submitted that the second wave had left at least 1 crore people unemployed. Stoli stressed that RBI has already announced several financial packages according to its circular. The applicant replied that it was not enough to address the problems of middle-class families. Stoli replied: “We can not decide on financial matters.” Justice Shah added that the government has other pressing issues to address and noted vaccination, issues related to migrant workers and so on. After a brief hearing in the case, the high court refused to entertain the petition and while resolving the case, noted that the government should make the right decision. The allegation claimed that the bank or financial institution refrained from taking auction actions in respect of any property of any citizen or person or party or any corporation for a period of six months. The sermon prompted the high court to issue an instruction to the Center to allow all financial institutions to grant the interest-free moratorium period on time loans. The applicant also requested the postponement of the payment of the loan installments for a period of six months or until the Covid-19 crisis continues. Prayer added that no account should be declared a Non-Performing Asset (NPA) for a period of six months, against the backdrop of growth in the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. –IANST ss / në (Only the title and photo of this report may have been reworked by Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is automatically generated by a published syndicate source.)

