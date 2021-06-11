South African government sells majority stake in SAA to consortium





JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) – The South African government is selling a 51% stake in South African Airways (SAA) to the Takatso consortium, which will initially make more than $ 3 billion ($ 221 million) to give the line airline that is fighting a new life. Photograph Photograph: A South African Airlines (SAA) taxi cab landing at OR Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg, South Africa, January 18, 2020. Photo taken on January 18, 2020. REUTERS / Rogan Ward / File File The SAA has been under some form of bankruptcy protection since December 2019, but its fortunes deteriorated during the COVID-19 pandemic and all of its operations weakened in September 2020 when funding dwindled. The airline is one of a handful of South African state-owned companies that depend on government bailouts, putting the national budget under a major strain at a time of rapidly growing debt. Partnership with Takatso will ease that financial burden, Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan told reporters on Friday as the state would no longer provide any funding for the airline, which left the administration in late April after receiving a 7.8 billion rand from the government. . Gordhan added that the government will hold a 49% stake with the aim of finally listing the airline to address future funding requirements. The objective of bringing an equity partner to the SAA is to grow it with the required technical, financial and operational expertise to ensure a stable, agile and stable South African airline, he said. The consortium includes pan-African investor group Harith Global Partners and Global Aviation group, Gordhan said. Following the announcement, co-founder and chairman of the consortium Tshepo Mahloele told Reuters that the rand 3 billion should be enough to operate the airline for 12 to 36 months. The government can dispose more with its share of the property moving forward, he added. They are not married to this 49%, he said. They will not invest more money in this asset. An initial public offering for the airline is unlikely to happen within the next three years and the SAA will first have to become profitable, said Takatso CEO Gidon Novick. Novick said Takatso will seek to restart the SAA as soon as possible, giving priority to the country’s first service followed by regional destinations. International long haul routes would follow but would be carefully selected, and the SAA would also work to establish partnerships with major carriers. We would compete with the largest airlines in the world and we need to be careful about that, Novick said. Meanwhile, airline subsidiaries will be evaluated, in particular Air Chefs, SAA Technical and low-cost airline Mango, Gordhan said, stressing that anything can happen when asked if some can be shut down. The SAA will continue to stay in South Africa and the government will have a 33% golden share of the entities’ voting rights and certain areas of national interest, Gordhan said. ($ 1 = 13.5379 rand) Additional reporting by Joe Bavier; writing by Emma Rumney; editing by Jason Neely, Kirsten Donovan and Steve Orlofsky

