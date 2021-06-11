



KAHORE, PAKISTAN (AFP) – A Pakistani province said on Friday (June 11th) it would block the mobile phones of people who refuse to take Covid-19 blows, in the latest move to penalize the unvaccinated in a country where only a fraction of populations are inoculated. This comes after Sindh province said civil servants who refuse to be vaccinated will not be paid from July. A third wave of infections has begun to stabilize in Pakistan after weeks of severe restrictions, and in Punjab – the country’s most populous province that includes Lahore’s megacity – the demand for shocks has slowed. “At first this was just a proposal, but people have been very reluctant to get vaccinated, so the decision was made,” said Hammad Raza, spokesman for the Punjab Primary Health Department. He said the state telecommunications agency will decide how to implement the measure. The spread of vaccinations across Pakistan has increased in recent weeks with more than 200,000 doses administered in recent days, but only adds a fraction of the population of 220 million. Nearly 10.5 million doses have been administered, with China supplying most of the vaccines. But concerns about the side effects of the stroke, along with misinformation that it causes infertility or death within two years, have prompted vaccine reluctance. “Pakistan’s education level is low. People are also spreading rumors and misinformation about vaccines,” Salman Haseeb, head of the Young Doctors Association in Pakistan, told AFP. “So information campaigns by the government will not work in the short term. They will have to use the law to make sure everyone is vaccinated.” The measures were received with concern by some Pakistanis in Lahore. “It will be difficult for me if I can not use my phone, but I am very scared about the vaccine,” said Saima Bibi, a domestic worker in Lahore. “You can not force someone to be vaccinated,” added Farwa Hussain, a teacher in Rawalpindi, who has already received a shot. “It makes me a little suspicious.” Under the new incentives, those who will be vaccinated will be allowed to enter cinemas, celebration halls and shrines, while restrictions will be lifted for businesses in districts with more than 20 per cent of the population protected. Mobile vaccine centers will also be set up outside shrines to reach people in rural areas. Pakistan has recorded more than 940,000 infections and 21,500 deaths, but with limited testing and a messy healthcare sector, many fear the true rate of the disease is much worse. National data also show that about 300,000 recipients of the first dose of Covid-19 vaccine have not returned for a second dose.







