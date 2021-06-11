18-year-old, eight minors allegedly raped 10-year-old girl at school





An 18-year-old and eight minors are suspected to be raped a 10-year-old girl at a school in Haryana, NDTV reported on Friday. Defendant also made a video of the incident and shared it online. Some of them are said to be 10 to 12 years old, according to Times of India. The incident occurred in a village in Rewari district on May 24, but an issue was raised only on June 9, based on a complaint by the girls’ fathers. He approached the police after learning about the video. The school where the crime took place was closed due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The child was playing in the school complex near her home, Deputy Police Officer Rewaris Hansraj told PTI. The accused took him inside and committed the crime. Police filed a case against the accused under Sections 376-D (gang rape), 354-C (contemplation) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code and the provisions of the Law on the Protection of Children from Sexual Offenses and the Technology Act of Information, Times of India reported. The 18-year-old was taken to the Rewari district jail, while five juveniles were taken to a correctional facility. Police are looking for other defendants in the case. “We are trying to identify and crack down on the people who distributed the video,” deputy police chief Rewari told the newspaper.

