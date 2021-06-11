Chinese official dies during marathon death probe





Beijing – A Chinese county official appears to have overcome his death during an investigation into the deaths of 21 runners last month during an ultramarathon, state television reported on Friday. CCTV said police were notified Wednesday that a man had been thrown from his apartment and had died. Upon investigation, he was found to be the Secretary of the Jingtai Li Zuobi District Communist Party. Murder has been ruled out, according to CCTV. On Friday, the Gansu provincial government in western China handed down sentences to 27 officials, expelling Li after his death but dismissing his deputy, Zhang Wenling, CCTV reported. Two other low-ranking officials were arrested pending further investigation, while others were given administrative penalties, demotions, warnings and reduced conditions. A report released by the province found a lack of adequate planning for the May 22 event and a failure to respond effectively once freezing rain and strong winds hit the mountain on which the competitors were competing. The organizing committee failed to implement its race management protocols and was found guilty of being “too formalistic and bureaucratic”, the report said. Competitors were running 100 kilometers (62 miles), partly along an extremely narrow mountain trail, up to 9,800 meters high at the Yellow Forest Stone Forest resort site in Baiyin City, Gansu. Reports said about $ 150,000 in compensation was offered to each victim, but some family members had declined the amount, saying many of those who died were family caregivers and in charge of their sport. Among those who died was the well-known runner Liang Jing, who had won a 100-kilometer race in the Gobi Desert. While the race has been held several times before, runners were apparently caught by the cold weather route and harsh conditions on unpaved sloping trails made up of a mixture of rocks and sand. Amid the harsh weather conditions, about 50 of the more than 170 competitors took refuge in traditional cave dwellings maintained by shepherds. An overnight rescue mission brought most of them to safety, though some had to be hospitalized.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos