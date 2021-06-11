After the deadly crime of anti-Muslim hatred in London, Canadians can not look away

Last Sunday night, a five-member Canadian family went out for a night walk, probably excited to enjoy the beautiful summer weather. A grandmother, a couple and their two children. All those living personalities and active members of the London community, Ont., In which they made their home. All of them with much to wait for when the pandemic-caused blockage in Ontario finally began to ease. And all of them were unaware that a 20-year-old was planning to massacre them with his vehicle just because they were Muslims.

The bomber struck shortly after noon in front of a rally in central London, where he was reportedly wearing body armor. Investigators later stated that the attack was premeditated and motivated by anti-Muslim hatred. The family was targeted because they were walking in traditional attire, thus making them a visible target for the attacker.

A common refrain after horrific events like these is that they are not representative of what we as Canadians are. Phrases like “This is not us” or, “This is not Canada” are widely circulated. However, this attack is another wake-up call that draws our attention to the reality that hatred and violence against visible minorities is ingrained in Canadian society.

This is not the first attack on Muslim Canadians, or even the first case of mass anti-Muslim killings in recent history. In 2017 alone, six Muslim worshipers in Quebec City were killed in their mosque during evening prayers. Last year, a mosque attendant was stabbed to death on the doorstep of his Toronto mosque. There have been countless attacks on Muslim women appearing throughout this country. Sadly, this list could go on.

These attacks do not come from a vacuum. Rather, they are deeply embedded within our cultural and political norms. According to a 2017 Angus Reid poll, 46 percent of Canadians have an unfavorable view of Islam – more than any other religious group. These results are confirmed in a number of other studies, including those showing that 52 percent of Canadians believe that Muslims can be trusted with “little” or “no” at all.

And while Canadians tend to think of themselves as much more progressive and anti-racist than their southern neighbors, this is certainly not the case when it comes to our national perception of Muslims: 47 percent of Canadians support banning headscarves. compared to only 30 percent of Americans. Moreover, 51 percent of Canadians support government oversight of mosques, compared to 46 percent of Americans. Islamophobia and racism may present themselves differently in the United States compared to Canada, but it is certainly no less entrenched or deadly.

After all, it was in Canada that, just weeks after the Quebec City mosque massacre, 91 lawmakers voted against M-103, a non-binding move to condemn and study Islamophobia. And it is in Quebec where Bill-21 currently operates and discriminates against people who are markedly Muslim, Sikh and Jewish, just like the London-targeted family.

The hatred that drives a young man to use his truck as a weapon, kill three generations of a family and live a 9-year-old boy is cumulative. It builds on the years and years of silent Islamophobia that we have all allowed ourselves to enter.

I do not state these facts with any pleasure. I was born and raised in Canada, and I decide to raise my children and family in Canada. But these problems cannot be overcome when we are not even able to accept their existence. We can no longer tell ourselves soothing lies like “this is not us” when it is very clear who we are constantly witnessing to.

My message to Canadians is simple – do not look away.

Do not look back at the 9-year-old boy in the hospital, who will be told that mother, father, sister and grandmother have all been killed. We all owe that boy a moral debt.

Do not look away when politicians downplay the realities of Islamophobia in our country.

Do not look away when the media continues anti-Muslim tropes.

Do not look away when colleagues or family members dehumanize Muslims.

We have looked far enough. Now is the time to commit to recognizing and challenging Islamophobia wherever it occurs.