America must rethink its unique and contradictory advocacy of Israeli Judaism

As a new Israeli government takes shape, the Biden administration needs to rethink its messages to Israel and the Palestinians, especially in the absence of a clear path to ending their conflict. Beyond providing humanitarian aid to Gaza and sending Secretary of State Antony Blinken to the Middle East to strengthen the Israel-Hamas ceasefire, President Joe Biden offered two principles: both Palestinians and Israelis deserve equal measures of freedom, prosperity and democracy; and that the region should recognize Israel’s right to exist as an independent Jewish state.

What is remarkable is that commentators saw advocating for equal rights for Palestinians as an unusual but not Washington advocacy of Israeli Judaism, which has become second nature. The latter went virtually unnoticed, as did the inherent contradictions in the defense of democracy and equality, on the one hand, and Israeli Judaism, on the other, which, by definition (and the law), provides fewer rights to its non-Jewish citizens. As Americans shift their focus to addressing systemic racism and inequality here at home, the profound contradictions of our policy toward Israel are coming to the fore.

It may seem at first glance that the American attitude towards Israeli Israelism is not unusual. States often define themselves in ethno-religious nationalist terms; as a Jewish state, Israel is no exception that way. It is the Syrian Arab Republic, despite the presence of many non-Arabs, such as the Kurds, and the Islamic Republic of Iran, despite the presence of many non-Muslim Iranians. Historically, the United States has supported non-democracies, even ruthless dictatorships, for reasons of appropriateness, and has accepted ethno-nationalist states in the context of conflict resolution arrangements. Although we may not like the way states define themselves, we move reluctantly, based on their membership in the United Nations and a degree of realism. But there is no case other than Israel in which the United States specifically and actively advocates for some form of ethno-nationalist state that degrades a large portion of its population and requires others to do the same.

When you think of US support for Israel, the focus usually shifts to the military, political and financial assistance of which Israel is largest cumulative receiver since World War II. But America, while supporting Israeli Judaism as a target of American foreign policy, is often ignored. This advocate, present across the American political spectrum, has distorted our discourse on Israel / Palestine and inadvertently encouraged Jewish supremacy in Israel. It has also exposed the limits of speaking for both democracies AND Judaism. With a new government in Israel to be confirmed by the Israel Knesset without longtime Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, the Biden administration needs to rethink its messages.

Advocacy for Israel specifically as a Jewish state directly and indirectly contradicts the notion that states should represent and treat all their citizens equally, which is at the heart of democracy, an issue that has made Biden central to his administration and foreign policy. . First, there is the clear issue of citizens’ sense of belonging to a state defined in terms that exclude them. More centrally, this wording privileges non-citizen Judaism over non-Jewish citizenship in several important ways. For example, a Jew who is a non-citizen, without any relatives in Israel, and without direct connection to the state or land, has the automatic right of citizenship and state-donated property to go along with him, while a relative or spouse of a non-Jewish citizen of Israel has no similar right.

The active embrace of this notion in America has resulted in the strengthening of a sense of justice in Israel that has influenced public attitudes and failed to stop a slippery slope towards Jewish supremacy. This goes beyond the rise of far-right Jewish groups, now represented in the Knesset, which actively advocates for the expulsion of Palestine, including those who are citizens of Israel. Consider 2018 the law of the nation state she was switched during the Trump administration, without American protest, which does not refer to democracy and declares that only Jews have the right to self-determination in Israel. And consider that 79% of Israeli Jews, according to a major Pew Research Center Survey 2016, say Jews in Israel are entitled to privileges over non-Jews and that 48% agree that Arabs should be expelled or transferred from Israel.

With the endless occupation of the West Bank and Gaza, the boundary between Palestinian citizens and non-citizens was blurred, both due to the growing fear of Jews losing their demographic majority in Israel / Palestine and due to active provocation by the the extreme Jewish right, as became clear in the explosion that followed Israeli attempts to evict Palestinians from their homes in Sheikh Jarrah’s Jerusalem neighborhood. Israeli cities known for their friendly Arab-Jewish coexistence, such as Haifa, quickly faced violent confrontations. Suddenly, it is not hard to imagine the path of structural inequality leading to something even worse.

Much of American political discourse portrays Israeli Judaism as something sacred to defend. Even among those who want to see Israel withdraw from the occupied territories, the arguments are often less related to Israel’s obligations under international law, the inherent Palestinian rights, or human rights, and more related to the threat. to Israel as a Jewish state. Under this thought, which has also been exposed by some progressive politicians, non-Jewish citizens of Israel, let alone occupied Palestinians are a demographic threat to Israeli Judaism that must be imagined or controlled. This has only reinforced or at least failed to stop the slippery slope of an Israeli discourse anchored in a biblical account of the Promised Land, including the prevailing beliefs about Jewish privilege and broad political support for Israeli sovereignty over a complete and united Jerusalem as the capital of Israel. But if Jerusalem, why not Hebron, Nablus or Bethlehem? If the land belongs to the Jews, where does it leave the non-Jews? This essential basis of legitimacy is implicitly and explicitly intertwined in the sense of the Israeli Jewish majority of rights and legitimacy, which has inevitably opened up space for the expansion of Israeli Jewish supremacy. And instead of working to remove this dangerous trend, America predicted the enthusiasm for Israelism Judaism was forced to face the kind of contradictions that inadvertently gave space to militant Jewish supremacists.

Let’s be clear. Many countries in the Middle East, including the undemocratic ones, which are now accepted as sovereign entities Jordan, Israel, Kuwait, Qatar, UAE, to name but a few did not exist as such in the early 20th century. internationally, their current legitimacy as sovereign entities is strictly a function of their admission to the United Nations, not of their narratives about their creation. In American discourse, the line between anchoring policy toward Israel in international law and norms and anchoring it in the Jewish narrative of Israel is blurred. This was the case long before the Trump presidency, which relied on the support of evangelical Christians who supported a religious narrative about Israel, sent an envoy to Israel who openly affirmed that narrative and rewarded that evangelical support by recognizing Jerusalem as the capital of Israel (Although support for Israel among young American evangelicals is declining, as I wrote recently).

Everyone is right about his national and religious narrative, but these narratives cannot serve as the basis of sovereignty in relations between states and certainly not for American foreign policy. As a sovereign state, Israel can define itself as it pleases. But the United States, especially under the Biden administration, which prioritizes the struggle for democracy, must not embrace and support those who oppose the precious values ​​of democracy and equality that it seeks to protect and promote. In this regard, we must stand for states that belong to all their citizens equally, not those that belong to one group of citizens at the expense of others.