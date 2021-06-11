University of Maine undergraduate student Santiago Tijerina from Bangor, Maine is the recipient of a Killam Scholarship to study international economics in Canada this fall.

The Killam Scholarship Program offers undergraduate students in Canada and the U.S. the opportunity to spend a semester or a full academic year in another country as exchange students. Beneficiaries like Tijerina receive $ 5,000 per semester, a reimbursement to offset health insurance costs, and a grant of up to $ 800 for an educational field trip, according to the program website. The Killam Scholarship operates under Fulbright Canada and allows students academic and cultural connections to the Canadian Fulbright community.

Tijerina, an international affairs student at the College of Liberal Arts and Sciences and the College of Honors, says he plans to attend the University of Alberta in Edmonton from August to December and take four international economics courses, all taught in French. . Taking French courses will help Tijerina, a first-generation Colombian American, improve his language skills and his ability to apply it in professional and entrepreneurial conversations, he says. This will also help him become trilingual, making him fluent in French, Spanish and English.

Moreover, I see the experience of this study abroad as an opportunity to create new networking connections, long friendships and memories, says Tijerina. I consider language proficiency as a critical asset to pursuing a career in international business.

The application for Tijerinas was supported by the Main Scholarship Office at UMaine. He says he also received instructions from Betsy Arntzen, communications coordinator for the Canadian-American Center; Nives Dal Bo-Wheeler, director of the Main Scholarship Office; John Mascetta, director of the College of Liberal Counseling Arts and Sciences and the Center for Academic Services; Associate French Professors Frederic Rondeau and Kathryn Slott; Jane Smith, an associate professor emeritus of French, Melissa Ladenheim, associate dean of the College of Honor, and Robert Klose, a professor of biological sciences with the College of Honors and the University of Maine at Augusta-Bangor.

It is an honor to be known as Killam’s collaborator, says Tijerina. Receiving this scholarship is an academic achievement that I will always cherish.

We talked more about his goals and experiences at UMaine:

What inspired you to study abroad?

I have always been surrounded by the international community since a young age and have grown culturally in the sense that at home I spoke Spanish with my Colombian parents and outside the home I spoke English. I believe that learning and experiencing different world cultures, languages, traditions, foods, perspectives and ideologies can not only bring me fulfillment, but can help me become a more knowledgeable and altruistic global citizen. I am a very motivated student, able to adapt to new cultural environments. I have traveled extensively throughout the continents of North America, South America and Europe. As an English instructor for 412-year-olds at Kids & Us in Barcelona, ​​Spain, I learned to organize excursions and lesson plans as part of a team of other English instructors. I have had the good fortune to study abroad twice in my academic career. I attended an intensive French program at Barna House LEscola dIdioms in Barcelona during the summer of 2016 and another intensive French program at a McGill MWS University campus (Maxine W. Sommerville) during the summer of 2017. Collectively, my experiences abroad have increased knowledge my focus on world cultures, inspired me to play the role of global citizen within my community at the University of Maine and motivated me to study abroad.

Outside of academics, what do you expect from this experience?

I look forward to living at the International House at the University of Alberta in Edmonton, Canada from August to December 2021. I am looking for an opportunity to have a vibrant experience that would expose me to different cultures of the world and improve my appearance my world and an experience that would help me grow as an individual and a global citizen. I see living in the International House as an opportunity to promote diversity and develop my skills in communication, leadership and teamwork. I intend to share food, cultural experiences, and stories about my Colombian heritage as different ways to contribute to the International House community. Most importantly, I will appreciate and respect the different cultures, perspectives and ideologies you encounter. I also aim to apply the skills I have developed in various experiences to promote global learning and international community building.

Why did you choose to come to UMaine?

The University of Maine offered me the opportunity to be a part of the College of Honor, one of the most competitive colleges on campus. I knew that attending an Honors College curriculum would improve my writing skills and allow me to reach my potential in an academically rigorous environment. I believed that the University of Maine would be a safe decision to explore my various interests. I also believed this was an opportunity to connect with individuals from other areas of the United States and the world, as well.

Describe any research or practice in which you have participated.

One of my current practices is at the Woodrow Wilson International Center for Scholars. I have dedicated my career to international business. With my passions for global studies and building the international community, with many years of experience in operations leadership, human resource management, community building and business strategy I am excited to pursue the Latin American Program internship position at the Woodrow Wilson International Center for Researchers. As an intern for the Latin American Program at the Woodrow Wilson International Center for Scholars, I hope to enhance my leadership, time management, observation, trilingualism, communication, and networking skills. I am delighted to follow this practice and bring my passion and unique blend of skills and experiences into such a dynamic, competitive, growing and educational organization. I also hope to gain valuable experience in conference organizing, library and internet research, publishing assistance, and general administrative tasks (data entry, proofreading, website management, event planning) that will serve me well. me as I begin my College of Honor thesis on international economics and pursue a career in international business. I aim to make this practice a rewarding experience by being proactive. I have been motivated to produce world-class research and public programs in an effort to make a real impact, develop personally and professionally, and learn from people who are experts in their fields. Another of my current practices is at the Camden Conference, a nonprofit, non-partisan educational organization that promotes civic discourse on critical global challenges among policymakers, scholars, and journalists. I work under education committee chair Matt Storin and with the Student Education Fund to plan high school and college programs for upcoming conferences.

What other campus activities take up your time?

I am very involved in various student organizations on campus. I am the current head of the international funding department of the University of Maine Student Portfolio Investment Fund (SPIFFY) and as the head of the international funding sector, I administer nearly $ 700,000 of international ETF positions. This competitive, attractive and valuable student organization has helped me gain real-world experience in investment and financial management. I am a member of the International Student Association of the University of Maine (ISA). I have helped organize various activities and events (Coffee Hour, Kulturfest, International Dance Festival, Friday Night Football) to engage international and multicultural students in the community. Furthermore, I have educated campus subjects on diversity. I am also a member of the Multicultural Affairs Committee, the African Student Association and the Caribbean & Latinx Student Alliance. I am a student ambassador for the University of Maine College Recruitment and Honors College. I recruit prospective students and help them transition to higher education, promote valuable academic services, and participate in student activities, programs, and orientations. It has been an experience that has helped me gain skills in communication, networking, project management and marketing. I also worked alongside Associate Dean Melissa Ladenheim as a student ambassador for the College of Honors this past semester. It has been a rewarding experience to reach out to prospective and current students with the goal of creating and supporting an Honorary College community.

UMain students interested in applying to the US Fulbright student programs can contact the Home Scholarship Office at [email protected]. The application deadline is August 31 for an award starting in the fall of 2022.

Santis strengths are his brilliant intellect, his winning personality, his mature and sincere concern for others, and the appreciation he holds for anyone he believes he can learn from, Klose says.

Contact: Marcus Wolf, 207.581.3721; [email protected]