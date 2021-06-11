DVIDS – News – Asia-Pacific Navy Planning Process International Course 2021





YOKOSUKA, Japan – The fifth course of the Asia-Pacific Navy Planning Process (APNIC) will be held June 14-18. Officials from 14 countries are scheduled to attend: Australia, Bangladesh, Chile, India, the Republic of Korea, Malaysia, New Zealand, Pakistan, Peru, the Philippines, Sri Lanka, Vietnam, the US and Japan.

Instructors from the United States Naval War College and the Japan Naval Self-Defense Forces Command (JMSDF) Command and Staff College will guide international participants in operational and tactical planning processes. American and Japanese officers share the values ​​of the rule-based international order. A free and open Indo-Pacific is essential for global peace and prosperity, Adm said. Samuel Paparo, Commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet The outcome of this planning course will be the usual planning methodology and a global maritime practice community leading to uninterrupted coalitions in times of crisis. These partnerships are our asymmetric priority. As stated in a joint invitation letter to the participants, the purpose of APNIC is to provide a forum to study and discuss operational planning processes that lead to a better understanding and cooperation, thus increasing the effectiveness in the execution of a range of naval operations. . Officers will study command and control structures, the basic Navy Planning Process, and perform hands-on group work on humanitarian aid / disaster relief. The course, which was canceled during the 2020 pandemic, will be held online due to COVID-19 precautionary measures, according to Captain Asano Kiyoshi, a key instructor in Naval Operations Studies at JMSDF Command and Staff College. APNIC will improve participants’ skills and knowledge about the Navy Planning Process, promote mutual understanding and facilitate a rapid response in the event of a large-scale natural disaster in the region, Asano said. I hope this meaningful program continues for a long time and the participants understand each other and enjoy intercultural communication. The first four years, APNIC provided an excellent opportunity for many Indo-Pacific Navy officers to work together personally and build relationships that will enhance cooperation in future naval operations, said Jonathan Will, Assistant College Director and Naval Operational Warfare Assessment Team at Naval War College. We anticipate excellent results for the future of naval operations in the Indo-Pacific. Date of Receipt: 06.11.2021 Posting Date: 06.10.2021 20:22 History ID: 398648 Location: KANAGAWA, JP Online images: 30 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN



This work, Asia-Pacific Navy Planning Process International Course 2021, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos