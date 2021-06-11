International
Arizona Bioscience News: TSMC Grants TGen; Startups prepare for international field competition; Roche to expand the production of diagnostic tests
Giant semiconductor teams with phoenix genomics researcher to track infectious outbreaks Republic of Arizona
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., which is building its new facility north of Phoenix, has awarded a grant to the Translation Genomics Research Institute to help fund the TGen genetic ranking or COVID-19 analysis, enabling identification of specific variants. Read more: The Taiwan microchip company provides TGen funding for tracking COVID variants
Three Phoenix startups tried to get out of the global venture capitalists Phoenix Business Journal
Vidium Animal Health, Interactive Movement Inc. and Translation Sciences were chosen to perform for global venture capitalists at the BIO International Start-Up Stadium virtual event on Friday.
Roche, the supplier of cancer diagnostic systems, is expanding in Marana / Arizona Daily Star
Roche Tissue Diagnostics is expanding in Marana with the addition of a 60,000-square-foot production building that will house the production of instruments and services for the company, allowing Roche to expand the production of diagnostic tests, or tests, to the main enterprise location in Oro Valleys Park of Innovation.
A largely unregulated stem cell industry is booming in Arizona Republic of Arizona
An analysis of 169 stem cell businesses by Arizona State University researchers found that most of the treatments offered were not made from embryonic stem cells and instead relied on other stem cell types without the same potential. Read more: Janelle’s Journey: Arizona Woman Hopes to Heal Through Stem Cell Treatments
FDA approves new Alzheimer’s drug giving hope to patients, families / KVOA
Doctors at the Alzheimer’s Institute of Banners talk about FDA approval of Alzheimer’s first new aducanumabablac in almost 20 years. Read more: Phoenix Hospital assists in obtaining approval for historic Alzheimer’s medicine
Arizona mass vaccination sites will close this month / KJZZ
The Arizona Department of Health plans to close its seven mass vaccination sites by June 28 after demand has dropped. Read more: Daily COVID-19 cases in Arizona fall 35% so far in June
Upcoming events
June 11: 24th Annual Child Neuroscience Symposium
