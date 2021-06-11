MB should listen to IPBES and IPCC on biomass energy





“data-adaptive-image-768-retina-img =” “data-adaptive-image-max-retina-img =” “data-adaptive-image-max-img =” “> Intergovernmental Science Policy Platform for Biodiversity and Ecosystem Services (IPBES), an independent intergovernmental body evaluating science and policy related to the conservation and sustainable use of biodiversity, and the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) just released a workshop report on biodiversity and climate change. Fifty experts had a four-day virtual seminar discussing economic activities that promote biodiversity and climate crises, and how solutions to both crises can strengthen each other. The report contains some findings and recommendations that fly ahead of UK support for bioenergy to address climate and biodiversity crises. As my colleague wrote here, the UK is the leading importer of timber for polluted biomass energy in Europe and subsidizes the industry with billions of dollars each year mainly at Drax Power Station. So, without further ado, here are five recommendations in the report that show that industrial-scale biomass energy on which the UK relies so heavily does not respond when it comes to biodiversity or the climate crisis: We Must Protect The LandNot Harm It – The report states that the area of ​​land and ocean untouched and effectively protected that is required to meet the three objectives of an habitable climate, self-sustaining biodiversity and a good quality of life is likely to be around 30- 50%. This suggests that the UK should not be direction of cutting other woodland biomass forests, as it does in the southeastern U.S., including other countries in a global biodiversity hotspot, Canada’s boreal forest and Estonia nature reserves. We must give priority to protecting our natural carbon sinks, such as forests – The workshop found that [a]the reversal and reversal of the loss and degradation of carbon-rich ecosystems and species on land and in the ocean is of the utmost importance for the combined protection of biodiversity and climate change mitigation actions with great adaptation benefits. Forests recorded for biomass in the UK have the ability to seize large amounts of carbon. However, when their recorded carbon is released into the air and their ability to seize carbon is greatly reduced, even if the trees are planted in their place. We need to consider the impacts of our climate strategies on other countries – The report also encourages policymakers to examine how the links between policy decisions and consequences unfold over time and how they operate beyond the specific spatial context. The report specifically points to biomass as an example, stating that increasing demand for bioenergy under climate mitigation policies in one region could lead to significant changes in land use in other regions. With the UK hosting COP26, leading efforts to adopt 30×30 at the next meeting of the Convention on Biological Diversity (CBD), and generally striving to position itself as a global leader in climate action and nature conservation, he should adhere to this recommendation, DO NOT adopt policies that cause havoc on the premises of other countries. Reforestation monocultures can damage biodiversity and cause other problems – From some of the wood that MB burns for biomass comes monoculture tree plantations in the Brazils Rio Grande do Sul region. The seminar report says that these types of plantations are a big problem because they are harmful to ecosystems, reduce the supply of many other nature contributions to humans (e.g., compete for land space that gives them harvest people for food) and hinder the achievement of the multiple Sustainable Development Goals. These plantations also increase pests and diseases, especially if the species planted are exotic and become invasive. Monocultures of afforestation and reforestation may also not be legitimate nature-based solutions – The workshop also found that afforestation and reforestation monocultures may not actually be legitimate nature-based solutions, as they may violate an important principle of nature-based solutions, namely that they should simultaneously provide benefits to nature. human well-being and biodiversity. The UK is relying on afforestation and bioenergy to meet climate cuts. But this suggests that what it really needs to do is stop supporting waste energy, immediately switch to real sources of clean energy, and protect untouched natural ecosystems, particularly forests. Short story, the new IPBES / IPCC report simply provides even more evidence that the UK plans to meet its net zero goals by relying on a fake climate solution. Biomass energy is completely wrong. The UK should abandon this plan immediately and invest in real clean and renewable alternatives like sun and wind (if you live in the UK, you can tell it to do simply right here)

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos