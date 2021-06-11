Technical gifts for dads and classes with Marc Saltzman

OTTAWA – Marc Saltzman has been writing about technology for 27 years.

This is long before he was the father or ‘Father of degrees’.

When he first started turning “talk geek” into “talking street” (this is the theme of his tech talk show on the Newstalk 580 CFRA) innovations were not coming to market at gigahertz speeds.

Saltzman is busier with day-to-day work, testing and researching technology as it enters the market.

So these suggestions have to do with the technology that makes fathers, or degrees, unproductive much more enjoyable and relaxing.

With this technology, Saltzman can pass his father playing games outside while dinner cooks himself and he can see when his family arrives without moving a muscle.

He’s a motivated guy, but it’s nice to have a day off.

Isn’t that what technology is supposed to do?

The fathers of Marc Saltzmans and grads choose technology and why they like it:

Nintendo Switch($ 399)

Versatile gaming system to play at home or on the go, with new titles like Game Builder Garage ($ 39) and Mario Golf: Super Rush ($ 79)

Nintendo’s “secret sauce” is that their games are easy to assemble, yet they are impossible to place. These two are no different. Garage Game Builder is great because it blurs the lines between the game player and the game creator even if you have no experience in game programming. “Mario Golf: Super Rush is great for dads who want to be on the fast track,” Saltzman said.

TV LG C1 OLED (from $ 2,099)

Whether dad is into sports, games, TV shows or movies, this is a super slim Smart 4K TV, ideal for the latest consoles (frame rate speeds), clear and loud audio, and sizes go up to 83 inches.

In case you have not yet looked at an OLED TV, they are ridiculously thin because no backlighting is required, each pixel (dot) illuminates itself, which can also provide “perfect blacks” as the pixel simply can turn off its light (extraordinary contrast ratio), “Saltzman said.

“Premium TVs like the LG C1 Series OLED TVs are also energy efficient, as they are more like gasping for breath (we all know what we pay for hydropower in Ontario!)”

Laptop HP OMEN 15: (from $ 1,699)

In terms of dad and grade who likes to work hard and play hard, the HP OMEN 15 is the perfect work / life laptop.

“Ideal for the life of 9 to 5 working fathers, as well as its downtime from 5 to 9. A versatile laptop like the HP OMEN 15 has enough power to handle the most demanding work-related applications, as well as umfin needed for games, 4K Video streaming and more.This laptop also works with Omen Gaming Hub, which is software that lets you customize what the hardware does (like RGB backlight on the keyboard), you can earn rewards and more “, said Saltzman.

D-Link Wi-Fi Solution 6

Get the speed you need, as well as support for state-of-the-art networking with the D-Link AX3260 Wi-Fi 6 ($ 179) Mesh Router and the world’s first Wi-Fi 6 wireless adapter ($ 79).

“All of these gadget gift ideas require strong WiFi. The latest standard is WiFi 6, offering up to three times the speed of the previous generation (called 802.11ac). Most importantly, perhaps, this router is compatible with MESH, which means you can add ‘entry points’ to different rooms to extend your WiFi signal range (even outdoors), “Saltzman said.

“As the world’s first WiFi 6 USB adapter can be plugged into a laptop or desktop to be compatible with the WiFi 6 platform.”

Amazones Ring Video Doorbell Pro 2 ($ 324.99)

This is the premium cable video doorbell with advanced features including 3D Motion Detection, Bird Watching, enhanced HD + video, Quick Answers, and Head to Toe video.

“As with its predecessors, this video doorbell lets you see who’s at your door and talk to them in real time even if you’re not inside, but this premium wired doorbell has features such as video.” head to toe “(see more), HD audio (listen more), support for your Alexa smart speaker (get your assistant to talk to the courier, for example, saying something like:” Please leave the package behind the railing ” and the bird’s eye video, which uses radar to watch the movement of people on your property for extra spiritual peace. “

Wooden lattice Traeger Ironwood (from $ 1599)

These high-tech grills are barbeque and smoking in one, powered by wood pellets and proprietary WiFIRE technology that lets you wirelessly control everything in the Traeger app, smart home appliances and your Apple Watch.

Both the Traeger Ironwood 650, with its 649-square-foot cooking area, or the larger Traeger Ironwood 885, with 885 square feet of cooking space, let you grill a steak and vegetable, smoke or bake a apple pie all in the same unit and use 100 percent solid wood pellets as the fuel source, “Saltzman said.