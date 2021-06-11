Coup chief in Mali names new cabinet with army officers in key positions | News from Mali





Military officers take over the strategic ministries of defense, security and national reconciliation.

Weeks after leading Malis’s second coup in nine months, Colonel Assimi Goita has appointed a new cabinet in the country’s transitional government, with military officers taking over strategic ministries of defense, security and national reconciliation. An announcement on national television on Friday said Colonel Sadio Camara, one of the leaders of the August 2020 coup that ousted former President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita, had been reinstated as defense minister. Goita, who was vice president in the transitional administration that eventually formed after the overthrow of Keita, orchestrated another coup in late May that ousted interim President Bah Ndaw and Prime Minister Moctar Ouane. The colonel accused the couple of not advising him on a cabinet reshuffle that would have replaced Camara from his post, as well as Modibo Kone, who had been in charge of security. Kone was not included in the new government formation. Another colonel, Daoud Aly Mohammedine, was appointed security minister. Meanwhile, a man named Modibo Kone was appointed environment minister, but a spokesman for the M5-RFP coalition, who had led months of protests against Keita before his ouster, said he is a civilian and has nothing to do with the colonel. The appointment of the new government could ease tensions with Malis partners who want the transitional government to continue with elections scheduled for February 2022. Goita, who was vice president under the previous caretaker government, was sworn in as interim president on Monday. On Wednesday, he appointed a civilian prime minister, Choguel Kokalla Maiga, in line with international requirements, and said elections scheduled for next year would be held. The coup in recent months sparked international unrest, with the African Union and the 15-nation regional bloc of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) suspending the mountain. France, which has thousands of troops stationed in the war-torn country, also suspended military co-operation. On Thursday, French President Emmanuel Macron announced plans to halt his 5,100 native military operations by fighting armed groups in the West African Sahel region. A new government has been announced on Mali national TV – the best way to describe it: Same but different Nicolas haque (@ nicolashaque) June 11, 2021 Al Jazeera’s Nicolas Haque, who has reported extensively on Mali, said many of the cabinet members were well-known names as they were members of the military government. He added, however, that the new formation appeared to meet regional requirements to form a government from an inclusive cross-section of Malian society. ECOWAS had asked Goita, when he came to power, to form a government of national unity and it seems that the government he has announced, although there are many well-known faces, is such a government of national unity, Haque said. You have members of the M5-RFP, the civil society movement that led to the ouster of Keita; you also have members of the former ruling Keitas party; and of course, members of the military junta, he added. A new face is Abdoulaye Diop, who will be the foreign minister, Haque noted. He will have the difficult task of rebuilding relations with international actors, particularly ECOWAS which has placed Mali under sanctions and suspended the country from union, but more importantly, to re-establish ties with France.







