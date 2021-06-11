Archaeologists find 1000-year-old intact chicken eggs – and break it accidentally | Science tidings





The “finding the crack” was made during excavations led by the Israel Antiquities Authority (IAA) in the city of Yavne, in the Central District of Israel. Archaeologists were busy examining a pit from the Islamic period when the object suddenly fell into their lap. Egg shells from even older eras have been discovered in the past, but according to the IAA, never before have researchers found an intact chicken egg like this.

Dr Lee Perry Gal, an IAA archaeologist and expert on the world of antique poultry, said: of eggs, hardly any whole chicken eggs have been preserved. “Even globally, this is an extremely rare discovery. “In archeological excavations, we occasionally find ostrich eggs, the thickest shells of which keep them intact.” The egg was found with a small crack in the bottom which leaked most of the contents except for a few egg yolks. READ MORE: Bible Expert Reveals ‘Evidence’ The Tower of Babel Was REAL

Alla Nagorsky, field supervisor at the excavation at Yavne, believes the conditions of the birds in the pit have likely helped the egg stay in such good shape for such a long time. The expert said: “Even today, eggs rarely survive for long in supermarket cartons. “It’s amazing to think this is a 1000-year-old discovery. “The unique preservation of the egg is evident due to the conditions in which it stood for centuries, located in a pit containing soft human waste that preserved it.”

The egg was handled with care, but despite the experts making the eggs with the utmost care, the shell cracked when it was removed from the pit hole. What followed was a Humpty Dumpty game at the IAA Organic Lab where the egg was back together by Conservative Ilan Naor. Fortunately, the egg has returned to its former glory and may undergo a testing round. IAA researchers are particularly interested in DNA analysis of its conserved yolk.

The IAA said in a Facebook post: “How did the egg end up in the pit? We will never know. “Interestingly, other exciting finds were taken from the same pit as the eggs, including three typical Islamic-era bone dolls used as toys about 1,000 years ago.” According to the IAA, livestock was introduced to ancient Israel about 2,300 years ago during the Roman and Hellenistic periods. Chickens were also a good source of protein during the Islamic period, from the seventh century AD onwards.

From this time on, there is a very clear decline in the number of pig bones that archaeologists find on earth – Muslims are forbidden to eat pork. Dr Perry Gal said: “Families needed a ready-made protein substitute that requires no refrigeration and storage, and they found it in eggs and chicken. “Unfortunately, the egg had a small crack at the bottom, so most of the contents had come out of it. “Only some of the egg yolk remained, which was saved for future DNA analysis.”







