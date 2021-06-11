Plastic food containers are the most common form of waste, the global study reveals

Plastics from getting and eating comfortably in the form of plates, cutlery, cups and wrappers is the single largest form of waste that pollutes the world’s oceans and rivers, according to new study.

In the largest marine litter estimate ever completed, scientists at the University of Cdiz in Spain analyzed global inventories by cataloging more than 12 million pieces of debris found in and around rivers, oceans, coastlines and seabeds.

They found that eight of the 10 items listed were made of plastic and 44 percent of that plastic litter had to do with getting food and drink. Disposable bottles, food containers and wrappers and plastic bags made up the bulk.

Only 10 plastic products, including plastic lids and fishing tackle, accounted for three-quarters of the waste due to their widespread use and extremely slow degradation.

It was shocking to discover that bags, bottles, food containers and cutlery along with wrappers make up almost half of man-made objects on a global scale, said study leader Dr Carmen Morales-Caselles. We found them in rivers, in the deep seabed, on the coastline and swimming on our shores.

The scientists said identifying the main sources of plastic in the ocean made it clear where action needed to be taken to stop the flow of debris to its source. They called for bans on some common dumping items and to make manufacturers take more responsibility.

The EU has taken effective action on plastic straws and cotton buds in Europe, Dr Morales acknowledged, but this risked being a distraction from the treatment of much more common types of waste. Their results were based on the careful combination of 12 million data points from 36 databases across the planet.

We were not surprised that plastic was 80 percent litter, but the high percentage of ready-made items surprised us, which will not be just McDonalds waste, but water bottles, beverage bottles like Coca-Cola and cans, he noted. she.

This information will make it easier for policymakers to actually take action in an effort to turn off the tap of marine litter spilled into the ocean, rather than just cleaning it up, she added.

Confused

Straws and stirrers accounted for 2.3 percent of litter and cotton buds and lolly sticks were 0.16 percent. It is good that there are actions against plastic cotton buds, but if we do not add to this action the main items of waste, then we are not dealing with the core of the problem – we were being distracted, said Dr. Morales-Caselles.

The study published in Nature Sustainability underlines that understanding the products that occupy the largest share of marine litter is essential to reducing pollution as such knowledge is also needed to ensure responsible production and consumption patterns.

The analysis included items larger than 3 cm and identifiable, excluding fragments and microplastics. He distinguished between plastic items for removal and containers of toiletries and household products.

The highest concentration of debris was found on the shorelines and sea floors near the shores. Scientists said wind and waves constantly bring debris to shores, where it accumulates in the nearby seabed. Fishing material, such as ropes and nets, were important only in the open oceans, where they accounted for about half of the total waste.

Another study in the same journal looked at debris entering the ocean from 42 rivers in Europe. It found that Turkey, Italy and the UK were the three main contributors to floating marine litter.

Mitigation measures may not mean clearing the river mouth, said Daniel Gonzlez-Fernndez of Cdiz University, who led the second study. You need to stop the litter at the source so that the plastic does not even enter the environment in the first place.

In May, Greenpeace discovered that plastic waste in the UK sent to Turkey for recycling had been burned or dumped and left to pollute the ocean.

Researchers recommended bans on avoidable plastic items, such as disposable bags, as the best option. For products that are considered essential, they said manufacturers should take more responsibility for the safe collection and disposal of products and they also supported deposit return schemes.

This comprehensive study concludes that the best way to deal with plastic pollution is for governments to severely limit single-use plastic packaging, said Nina Schrank of the Plastic Campaign in Greenpeace UK. This seems undeniable. We will never recycle the amount of plastic waste we were currently producing.

Researchers are also trying to understand the ecological effects of plastic pollution. Plastic itself is inert, but often contains toxic additives such as flame retardants, pigments or chemicals to make plastic more flexible and durable. These additives are what they were worried about, said Dr Morales-Caselles. Other harmful substances, such as polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons, can enter ecosystems by sticking to incoming plastics.

Microplastic particles eroded by larger objects can end up the same size as plankton, so marine animals eat them without extracting any food. Smaller, nanoplastic particles can be the most harmful. They may be small enough to penetrate tissue although research on their impacts on both animals and humans is limited.

To stop garbage collection, many places have moved to get rid of single-use plastics; as of 2018, 127 had passed legislation to regulate plastic bags, according to UNESCO in a report published this week on the level of research on plastic pollution. But given the low recycling rates, he found that bans would not suffice; Biodegradable alternatives will be needed.

Oceanographer Tiffany Straza, deputy report editor, told Science magazine that there were parallels between plastic pollution and the problem of nuclear waste.

It was this idea that our scientific knowledge and waste disposal solutions would be achieved as we pursued this advanced technology, she added. However, practices for nuclear waste disposal have stalled as nuclear energy increased. I’m not convinced we’ve fully learned that lesson, she says. Will we do the same with plastic? – Additional reporting: Guardian