Supreme Court orders files related to Sherman murder case not sealed, citing public interest

An overview of the home of Barry and Honey Sherman in Toronto on January 26, 2018. Chris Young / Canadian Press

The Supreme Court of Canada has ruled that a host of files related to murder victims Barry and Honey Sherman should not be sealed and opened to the public.

The unanimous decision found that the administrators of the wealthy couples in Toronto failed to pose a major risk to their security and privacy and that the public interest and the principle of open court proceedings require the unlocking of files.

In this case, the risks to privacy and physical security can not be said to be serious enough, wrote Justice Nicholas Kasirer.

Sealing orders should not have been issued. Open courts can be a source of concern and embarrassment, but this concern is not, as a general issue, sufficient to overturn the strong presumption of openness.

In June 2018, a lower court judge issued an order for the protection of files, which relate to the appointment of estate trustees and would usually be available for public inspection.

The order stemmed from the notion that individuals appointed as beneficiaries or custodians of assets would be at risk of harm because the Shermans were found murdered in their home.

That decision has now been set aside, affirming an appeals court ruling that lifted the sealing orders and marking a victory for Toronto Star reporter Kevin Donovan. Donovan, a complainant along with his newspaper, requested the disclosure of the files and wrote extensively on the matter over the past three and a half years.

Barry Sherman, the billionaire chairman and CEO of the pharmaceutical firm Apotex Inc., was found dead with his wife at their home on December 15, 2017, two days after the killings. The couple were philanthropists and prominent members of Toronto society, sparking great interest in their deaths and the resulting police investigation.

Autopsy results revealed the couple died from ligature neck crushing and police said there were no signs of forced entry.

The family hired its own team of private investigators and provided up to $ 10 million for information that would help resolve an issue that shook the city and became international titles.

The killings remain unsolved and the investigation is ongoing.

Toronto Star publisher Jordan Bitove stressed the importance of independent and trusted journalism in our country.

The Court made clear today a fundamental point regarding the principle of open court proceedings. “We are pleased that the court has delivered that strong message,” he said in a statement.

In a written submission to the Supreme Court last year, Shermans assets and administrators argued that the general public interest in maintaining the court’s opening could not outweigh the serious invasion of privacy and the great physical security risks posed by the disclosure.

The opening of the court is protected by the constitutional guarantee of freedom of expression and is essential for the proper functioning of our democracy, Kasirer wrote in the decision of the Supreme Court.

The question is not whether the information is personal to the individual in question, but whether, because of his very sensitive character, its dissemination would cause a violation of his dignity that society as a whole has an interest in protecting.

The judge said that while the information in the closed files may cause inconvenience and possibly embarrassment, they do not reveal anything particularly private about the administrators and beneficiaries.

The risk of bodily harm also supported their argument for keeping files under lock and key.

There is no question that feared physical harm is severe. I agree with the Toronto Star, however, that the probability of this damage occurring was speculative, the decision states.

Torstar holds an investment in The Canadian Press as part of a joint venture with subsidiaries of the Globe and Mail and Montreals La Presse.

