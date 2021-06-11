





Socialism will marry P. Mamata Banerjee in Tamil Nadu on Sunday.

Image credit:

New Delhi: Even little Marxism will not be lost when Socialism marries in South India this weekend with its big brothers Communism and Leninism present. All are descendants of A. Mohan, a district secretary of the Communist Party of India in the state of Tamil Nadu where left-wing ideology is still burning hot. My first son was born during the fall of the Soviet Union and everywhere in the news I was reading that this was the end of communism, Mohan told AFP. But there is no end to communism as long as the human race lives, so I called Communism my firstborn, he said. His next two sons were named Leninism – whose five-month-old son Marxism will also attend Sunday weddings – and Socialism, the groom. Wedding invitation photos, stamped with hammer and sickle emblems, have gone viral on social media. Meanwhile the future bride of socialism is P. Mamata Banerjee, named by her grandfather after an ardent left-wing politician in West Bengal. The fact that this other Banerjee ended several decades of communist rule in 2011 in the eastern state to become prime minister does not break the party. India leaned more towards the Soviet Union during the Cold War, and names like Stalin, Lenin, Trotsky and even Pravda – the name of the USSR state newspaper – are not unheard of, especially in the south. The current Prime Minister of Tamil Nadus is MK Stalin, named by his father in honor of the Soviet communist dictator just days before he died in Russia. Mohan said there was nothing unusual about his sons’ names – some of his friends gave their children names such as Moscow, Russia, Vietnam and Czechoslovakia. But he admitted that his sons, especially Communism, were sometimes bullied at school. A hospital refused to accept Communism when he was three years old. They were afraid of the name Communism and initially faced a lot of trouble. But over time, things softened, he said. The three boys, now in their 20s, are other members of the local communist party, and Leninism named his son after none other than Karl Marx. Now I am expecting a granddaughter from one of my sons, whom I will call Cubism, Mohan added.

