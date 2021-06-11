Calgary Stampede performers and rodeo staff receive the federal COVID travel exemption





Rodeo performers and staff have been given a federal COVID-19 travel exemption to attend this summer’s Calgary Stampede. “Nothing represents the Stampede more than the bulls and bronchi of the Calgary Stampede rodeo,” Alberta Prime Minister Jason Kenney said in a statement Friday. “Today, the federal government has given performers and staff a travel exception for the Stampede 2021 rodeo, which means this historic celebration of our western roots will be able to take place this year.” The exemption, signed by Marco Mendicino, federal minister of immigration, refugees and citizenship, applies to “rodeo participants and select support staff and workers” for one-time entry into Canada. It follows a review of the protocols prescribed by Stampede to mitigate the risk of COVID-19. Stampedi should have measures in place to test, track and isolate COVID-19 cases, comply with health orders, implement a “modified quarantine”, ensure that measures are in place tolimitphysical interactions in place and ensure disinfection , hire a compliance officer to oversee quarantine requirements and have consequences for non-compliance. Opening of phase 3 Kenney has been pushing for a reopening of the province in time for the summer and Stampede, with the removal of all restrictions related to increased vaccinations and hospital admissions. “We are also closing the 70 per cent threshold for Alberta Phase 3 of the ‘Open to Summer Plan’ that will end public health restrictions,” he said in his statement Friday. The province entered Phase 2 of its reopening plan Thursday, which required 60 percent of those 12 or more to have at least one vaccine and less than 500 infected patients in hospitals. Stampede has said that this year’s event will be different from the past to ensure the safety of those present. Races with the Chuckwagon will not take place and there will be a modified Grandstand Show. Details of what it will look like in the middle of the road have not yet been released, but Stampede has said there will be fewer participants and more events will be moved out. “Specific experiences, activities and operations will continue to bend and adapt based on the evolving situation and guidance given directly by Alberta Health,” the organization said in a press release in late May. Stampede said he will host a parade this year, though limited to the ground and with no crowds lining the street.

